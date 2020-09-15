RUSSIAN ASSET OR USEFUL IDIOT?
Trump’s 9/11 Ad Said ‘Support Our Troops’ — but Featured Images of Russian MiG-19 Fighter Jets
The Trump Make America Great Again Committee drew more attention to the president’s relationship with Vladimir Putin after featuring Russian fighter jets in an ad that ran on 9/11.
“A digital ad released by a fundraising arm of the Trump campaign on Sept. 11 calling on people to ‘support our troops’ uses a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and weapons,” Politico reported Monday. “The ad, which was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, features silhouettes of three soldiers walking as a fighter jet flies over them. The ad first appeared on Sept. 8 and ran until Sept. 12.”
Politico discussed the ad with Pierre Sprey, who helped design America’s F-16 and A-10 jets.
“That’s definitely a MiG-29,” Pierre said.
Not only are the jets Russian, but one of the soldiers featured in the ad is carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle, according to Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow.
Trump ad asks people to support the troops. But it uses a picture of Russian jets https://t.co/Pbw5KcvdnT via @politico @dlippman @BryanDBender
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 15, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'3 days ago
Trump Supporters Cheer as Protestor Calls for Assassinating Pro-LGBTQ Democrats
- FOUR MORE YEARS OF THIS?3 days ago
‘Desperate’ Trump Won’t Survive the Bob Woodward COVID-19 Revelations: Ex-GOP Lawmaker
- CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY20 hours ago
‘He’s Taking All Their Uteruses Out’: Whistleblower Compares ICE Detention Center to ‘Experimental Concentration Camp’
- News2 days ago
WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Shuts Down Navarro Interview Over Insults and Lies About Trump’s COVID-19 Response
- DONALD TRUMP IS AN ANTI-GAY BIGOT1 day ago
Trump Used Homophobic Slur to Describe Gay, Black Harvard Grad on ‘The Apprentice’ Says Cohen
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'3 days ago
Trump Admininstration Took $4 Million from a Fund to Help Sick 9/11 First Responders
- CONGRATULATIONS!1 day ago
Andrew Gillum: ‘I Identify as Bisexual’
- News22 hours ago
GOP State Attorney General Hit and Killed Man, Reported He Hit a Deer, After Attending MAGA Fundraiser