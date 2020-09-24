DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Trump Rages on Ballots: ‘I’m Not Sure’ the Election Can Be ‘Honest’
President Donald Trump is not backing down from his attempts to sow chaos into the minds of Americans just 40 days until the election. Now he says he’s “not sure” that the election can be “honest,” without providing any actual proof other than mischaracterized anecdotes.
After refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday Trump was asked Thursday afternoon if the election results are only legitimate if he wins.
“So, we have to be very careful with the ballots – the ballots that’s a whole big scam,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House.
“You know they found I understand eight ballots in a wastepaper basket in some location, they found it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it I guess,” the President falsely claimed. A reporter immediately corrected him, saying there were no names on the ballots.
“Okay, well they still found them in a river whether they had a name on it or not but the other ones had the Trump name on it. And they were thrown into a wastepaper basket.
NCRM could find no reports of ballots being found in a river.
Related –
‘Deranged’: McEnany Slams Dems and Attacks Reporter Who Asked if Trump Would Commit to Peaceful Transition of Power
“We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be. I don’t, I don’t know that it can be, with this whole situation – unsolicited ballots they’re unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody and we’ll see but if you remember Hillary Clinton just a week ago or so told Joe Biden do not accept the results of the election under any circumstances. But you don’t ask her that question you only asked me the question.”
It’s been almost exactly four years since Trump won the election and beat Hillary Clinton but he still talks about her.
Watch:
Q: “Are the election results only legitimate if you win?
President Trump: “We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be…” pic.twitter.com/5MQbfqCeEV
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2020
Watch: Crowd Erupts Into Boos and Chants of ‘Vote Him Out!’ as Trump Visits RBG Casket at Supreme Court
A massive crowd at the U.S. Supreme Court, there to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, erupted into boos and chants of “Vote him out!” when President Donald Trump appeared to view the late, beloved jurist’s coffin.
For more than a minute the crowd booed, and chanted, “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” as Trump stood by silently. As time went on the chants grew louder and louder.
Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was she not be replaced on the nation’s highest court until a new president has been sworn in.
Trump, in an extremely rare move, was wearing a mask, which he has mocked others, including Joe Biden, for doing.
Watch:
WATCH: Chants of "vote him out!" as President Trump and the First Lady pay their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg on the steps of the US Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/qTqhFLvCj5
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2020
McConnell Responds to Trump Threat of Violence and Refusal to Commit to Peaceful Transition by Issuing a Tweet
After President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, effectively threatening a violent takeover and an unconstitutional seizure of power should he lose the election, the top Republican in the legislative branch of government issued a tweet.
“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in his tweet.
There was no statement issued, there was no press release on his Senate website, and no actual denouncement of Trump’s threat of what effectively would amount to a coup d’é·tat.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Intel Expert Fears Trump Will Use the Military to Declare He Won the Election — Even if He Didn’t
Long-time counterintelligence expert and former Naval Intelligence Officer Malcolm Nance warned that President Donald Trump would use every tool he has to stay in power at whatever cost to the nation.
He explained that a recent Atlantic article predicting the election will “break America” is spot on.
“It’s true. The Republican Party sees themselves as not just the enablers of President Trump anymore; they are the enforcers of his law,” said Nance. “And as far as he’s concerned, his dictum, what comes out of his mouth, is law.”
He also predicted that there would be a lot more that Americans see from foreign campaigns pushing Trump’s candidacy.
“I suspect that we’re also going to be seeing a lot more action from foreign actors. What I fear most is on election night, as the first results are coming in, whether it’s Russia, North Korea — whether it’s the Trump data team, and President Trump himself, they will start mass pushing through social media that he won,” Nance predicted. “They will create a psychological framework of their victory, even though no one will declare it, except for President Trump and the Republican Party. That, right there, will fracture this nation right down the middle. And I do not believe for not one moment, that he will not use the attorney general and all the tools of force in the united states government short of the armed forces.”
“It’s either he just doesn’t believe the polls and has his power-of-positive-thinking hat on and is like, ‘I can’t lose,’ and that’s what he thinks,” Nance continued. “Or he knows this is what people worry about, does he know something we don’t know, that Russia has already weighed in, that he’s gotten foreign helpers to help? This piece says Trump may win or lose but will insist the election was rigged. He’s not trying to prevent mail-in voting, but he’s discrediting the practice to lay the groundwork the post-election night to contest the results. The thing that a lot of people worry about is President Trump may think whatever he thinks in his head, but Republicans act on what he thinks to protect him and at the state level, Republicans, and at the federal level and now at the Supreme Court, will act on his dreams and keep him in power even if he loses.”
See the full discussion below:
