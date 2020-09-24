Trump Rages on Ballots: ‘I’m Not Sure’ the Election Can Be ‘Honest’

President Donald Trump is not backing down from his attempts to sow chaos into the minds of Americans just 40 days until the election. Now he says he’s “not sure” that the election can be “honest,” without providing any actual proof other than mischaracterized anecdotes.

After refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday Trump was asked Thursday afternoon if the election results are only legitimate if he wins.

“So, we have to be very careful with the ballots – the ballots that’s a whole big scam,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House.

“You know they found I understand eight ballots in a wastepaper basket in some location, they found it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it I guess,” the President falsely claimed. A reporter immediately corrected him, saying there were no names on the ballots.

“Okay, well they still found them in a river whether they had a name on it or not but the other ones had the Trump name on it. And they were thrown into a wastepaper basket.

NCRM could find no reports of ballots being found in a river.

“We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be. I don’t, I don’t know that it can be, with this whole situation – unsolicited ballots they’re unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody and we’ll see but if you remember Hillary Clinton just a week ago or so told Joe Biden do not accept the results of the election under any circumstances. But you don’t ask her that question you only asked me the question.”

It’s been almost exactly four years since Trump won the election and beat Hillary Clinton but he still talks about her.

Watch: