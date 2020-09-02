WHO'S THE PRESIDENT?
‘Painfully Dim’ Students for Trump Buried in Mockery: ‘The Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Read’
On Tuesday, the group Students for Trump posted a picture of the president standing amid rubble after rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — and claimed that the image represented “what Biden will do to America.”
President @realDonaldTrump tours what Biden will do to America. pic.twitter.com/vrY9VXuMaX
— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 1, 2020
The tweet was buried in mockery on social media, as commenters pointed out one simple problem with their logic: the image was of what Trump had already done to America.
Trump tours Trump's America.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 1, 2020
This is happening under Trump now. He caused this. He stoked the racial flames and the unrest. This is a direct result of his policies. Biden is not president. Trump is president of all Americans. Not just Republican cities.
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 1, 2020
Wait… Donald Trump is touring what Donald Trump did to the country.
— Lara (@DPWIMM) September 1, 2020
So you agree that if someone were to do this to America, it would be terrible?
— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 1, 2020
this is about the dumbest thing Ive ever read on here and that's saying something
— Ken Blair 🎷🦆 (@KenWBlair) September 1, 2020
So @TrumpStudents are so painfully dim that they cannot understand that they are witnessing Trump's America?
Education is clearly another of Trump's failures.
— Gavia Immer (@Gaviidae_UK) September 1, 2020
Students For Trump got an A+ in Projection 101 at Trump University
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 1, 2020
I’m confused. Trump is in the here and now. In the environment that HE CREATED.
You folks really need to get a dose of reality. pic.twitter.com/5ovYPC9UEo
— AuntieReallyLovesFarscape 👽 (@Content_Retired) September 1, 2020
And Roosevelt was responsible for the bad things that happened under Hoover, right?
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020
Hey, just wondering…. who actually IS President right now? That guy must be AWFUL!!! What a disaster he is! Who is it, anyway?
— Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) September 1, 2020
"Students for Trump" really struggling with the concept of who the president is right now.
— Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 1, 2020
Teachable Moment: The damage shown occurred while @realDonaldTrump is president. "Candidates" for the Presidency do NOT set publicly policy nor direct resources and plans during emergencies. Only the "sitting" President has that authority. Now do you understand how this works?
— Dave Perrino @🏡 WEAR A MASK, it’s Patriotic 🇺🇸 (@DavePerrino) September 1, 2020
Who is the president? Donald Trump. This IS Trump's America. I will be enthusiastically voting for Biden because I am not a damn fool.
By the way, this may be the most stupid take on Twitter today.
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) September 1, 2020
— YS (@NYinLA2121) September 1, 2020
— Ms. Jackie (@pissedgirl_20) September 1, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview
- LOW RATINGS DONALD2 days ago
‘Bad News for the White House’: Morning Joe Panelists Explain Why Trump Melted Down Over the Weekend
- DONALD TRUMP HATES LGBT PEOPLE2 days ago
McEnany: Trump Trying to Ban Citizenship of Same-Sex Couples’ Kids Has ‘Nothing to Do’ With Sexual Orientation
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Liberty University Opens Forensic Investigation Into Falwell’s Handling of ‘Financial, Real Estate and Legal Matters’
- JOE 'ROCKY'2 days ago
Viral New Lincoln Project Ad Features Biden Literally Running for President and Trump, Well, Limping for President?
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST2 days ago
‘Full on White Supremacist Presidency’: Gov’t. Ethics Expert Explains Trump Tweeting Violent and Racist Video
- TRUMP DOESN'T CARE ABOUT THE TROOPS2 days ago
There Are 1.3 Million Active Duty Members of the US Military – a Lot More Are Voting for Biden Than Trump
- SWAMPY SWAMP2 days ago
McConnell Names USPS Chairman, a Veteran Vote Suppression Expert, as Director of His $130M Super PAC: Reports