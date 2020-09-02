‘Painfully Dim’ Students for Trump Buried in Mockery: ‘The Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Read’

On Tuesday, the group Students for Trump posted a picture of the president standing amid rubble after rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — and claimed that the image represented “what Biden will do to America.”

President @realDonaldTrump tours what Biden will do to America. pic.twitter.com/vrY9VXuMaX — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 1, 2020

The tweet was buried in mockery on social media, as commenters pointed out one simple problem with their logic: the image was of what Trump had already done to America.

Trump tours Trump's America. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 1, 2020

This is happening under Trump now. He caused this. He stoked the racial flames and the unrest. This is a direct result of his policies. Biden is not president. Trump is president of all Americans. Not just Republican cities. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 1, 2020

Wait… Donald Trump is touring what Donald Trump did to the country. — Lara (@DPWIMM) September 1, 2020

So you agree that if someone were to do this to America, it would be terrible? — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 1, 2020

this is about the dumbest thing Ive ever read on here and that's saying something — Ken Blair 🎷🦆 (@KenWBlair) September 1, 2020

So @TrumpStudents are so painfully dim that they cannot understand that they are witnessing Trump's America? Education is clearly another of Trump's failures. — Gavia Immer (@Gaviidae_UK) September 1, 2020

Students For Trump got an A+ in Projection 101 at Trump University — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 1, 2020

I’m confused. Trump is in the here and now. In the environment that HE CREATED. You folks really need to get a dose of reality. pic.twitter.com/5ovYPC9UEo — AuntieReallyLovesFarscape 👽 (@Content_Retired) September 1, 2020

And Roosevelt was responsible for the bad things that happened under Hoover, right? — JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020

Hey, just wondering…. who actually IS President right now? That guy must be AWFUL!!! What a disaster he is! Who is it, anyway? — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) September 1, 2020

"Students for Trump" really struggling with the concept of who the president is right now. — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 1, 2020

Teachable Moment: The damage shown occurred while @realDonaldTrump is president. "Candidates" for the Presidency do NOT set publicly policy nor direct resources and plans during emergencies. Only the "sitting" President has that authority. Now do you understand how this works? — Dave Perrino @🏡 WEAR A MASK, it’s Patriotic 🇺🇸 (@DavePerrino) September 1, 2020