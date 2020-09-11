RACISM
Missouri Fans Blasted as ‘Classless Trash’ After NFL Chiefs Crowd Started Booing During Moment of Silence for Racial Equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the booing:
What’s worse than a milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity”? People booing that milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity.”
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2020
If you’re booing a moment of unity that has nothing to do with the national anthem, then no form of protest will ever be approved by you and you’re just a hateful person
— Zach Seidel (@SeidelUMBC) September 11, 2020
America's Racists: Always booing at demonstrations against racism, never booing at actual racism.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 11, 2020
Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that “tomahawk chop” is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can’t expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA 👍🏽
— Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) September 11, 2020
Yeah, so that booing during the “show of unity” is a real good example of why players feel so strongly about these causes in the first place.
— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 11, 2020
My hometown's got no love for unity? They're booing unity now?pic.twitter.com/fAN92iqHJv
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 11, 2020
Let’s talk about what Chiefs are booing
They are booing their own players, peacefully asking for a more just and equal society
More specifically, they’re booing athletes for asking that police not disproportionately target Black people for violence
What kind of human boos THAT https://t.co/DJQFSBDhh6
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 11, 2020
Who's surprised by these fans who are booing? It was never about the National Anthem. It was never about respect for the flag. It was always about sheer discomfort over any personal accountability a fan might be motivated to consider regarding their role in systemic racism.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2020
NFL fans booing the Moment of Unity, what do you expect after a decade of flyovers and enforced patriotism? Where owners cynically kneel once and then tell players not to kneel again? Giant flags on every field?
— Jane McManus (@janesports) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans (whose team is named for people of color, and many of whose players are people of color) began the season by booing a show of unity for people of color.
Trash should be seen and not heard.
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans booing a moment of unity because let’s just be honest a good portion of this country doesn’t want unity
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 11, 2020
Booing equality is…pretty telling.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2020
They’re booing a show of unity. Not a protest. Not a political statement. A show of unity. Trump broke America. https://t.co/uajHkWgSV5
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2020
Doesn’t surprise me at all. Good ole Missouri is no different from Mississippi . #Chiefs #mnf pic.twitter.com/CPN29QrFXT
— Major (@iAmMaj0r) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of unity is Grade A shamful behavior. What an embarassment. https://t.co/wx3E1ck94p
— Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) September 11, 2020
So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America.
You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you?
YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020
#ChiefsKingdom is more trash than I gave them credit for. Booing the teams during a moment of unity? Pure classless trash. pic.twitter.com/sOOYleVa2w
— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) September 11, 2020
To the fans booing, you're horrible human beings. You should have no place in this fanbase, or in football. https://t.co/fFkviDPugi
— Eichel G. Davis (@EichelGDavis) September 11, 2020
Hearing all those scumbags booing in the stands during the moment of silence and everyone joining arms is disgusting. Fuck those people. #HOUvsKC #NFLKickoff
— Josh Thunderbolt (@Chimcharlover13) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of silence for equality is the trashiest shit I’ve ever heard #NFLkickoff
— Nic (@niccibelli) September 11, 2020
They're not booing; they're yelling "we're racists."
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 11, 2020
Now the Senator from Missouri stands against Patrick Mahomes, who wants a country that works and is showing impressive leadership in our state.
Talk about class. https://t.co/dpxpGxfhAj
— Elad Gross (@BigElad) September 11, 2020
RACISM
Jared Kushner: NBA Players Striking Over Police Shooting Are ‘Fortunate’ to Be ‘Able to Take a Night Off’
Jared Kushner disparaged the NBA players from at least six teams who decided to strike Wednesday night in protest of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back seven times at point-blank range while three of his children looked on.
Kushner said because the players are wealthy they can afford to “take a night off from work,” as if the historic unplanned strike was merely a way to not have to work. He then accused them of having “put a lot of slogans out,” but not doing anything productive – unlike President Donald Trump, he said.
“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner told CNBC Thursday morning.
“So they have that luxury, which is great. Look, with the NBA I think there’s a lot of activism and I think that they’ve put a lot of slogans out.”
“But I think that what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem,” he said.
According to Kushner, the problem isn’t systemic racism in police departments across the country.
“If you look at President Trump’s record,” Kushner said, “he’s passed historic criminal justice reform.”
Criminal justice reform did not stop police from shooting Jacob Blake in the back seven times and paralyzing him.
Kushner went on to talk about “opportunity zones,” “school choice,” “violence in these cities,” and HBCUs.
He then said: “you’ll hear President Trump talk about that tonight and on the campaign which is that a lot of people in Washington have failed these inner cities for a long time.”
Watch a portion of Kushner’s interview:
Jared Kushner on athlete protests: “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.” https://t.co/QFzdJo90YM pic.twitter.com/Jy4mzjlqoh
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 27, 2020
RACISM
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
The L.A. County Sheriffs’ Dept. is once again under fire after witnesses say three Black teens were attacked by a homeless man wielding a knife. 911 was called and the police showed up – drawing at least one assault rifle and several guns on at least one of the teenagers.
This video show witnesses screaming at police, who appear entirely uninterested in hearing their accounts, and telling them to step back.
“It’s the other guy!” one bystander can be heard repeatedly yelling at the police.
“Put your guns down,” another person urges. “They’re kids.”
Off camera, one person repeatedly tells the teens to “put your hands up,” clearly afraid the child will be shot. “They don’t care cause they Black.”
“They didn’t do nothing at all,” they add.
“It was not them,” another bystander says.
“They’re just kids,” says another.
“Tammi Collins, the mother of one of the teens, says her son and a couple of friends were sitting at a bus stop when a homeless man asked if they had any crack and then tried to steal their stuff,” TMZ reports. “She says the man became super aggro, ripped his shirt off and pulled a knife on them, and attempted to stab them. She says the kids fended the man off with their skateboards.”
At least four police vehicles can be seen in the video.
No arrests were made, but in the video one teen can be seen on his knees, his hands up, appearing to be handcuffed. The homeless person was not found.
“The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. tells TMZ, the 911 call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon,” TMZ reports. “specifically, 2 adult males hitting another man with a skateboard. The kids were detained and after deputies spoke with them and witnesses, they were released and no arrests were made. The Dept. doesn’t know what happened to the homeless man.”
Watch the video:
Police in Santa Clarita point their guns & arrest the teenagers who needed their help pic.twitter.com/GPjQo80ICd
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 10, 2020
RACISM
N-Word Spewing, Swearing Racist Tells ‘Biased’ BLM Activist “You Need to Take Your Sign and Put ‘All Lives Matter'”
An older man can be seen and heard verbally castigating a young man holding a sign reading “Black Lives Matter” in a video posted to Twitter. He repeatedly calls Black people “n*ggers,” apparently in front of a young child, while insisting the young activist change his Black Lives Matter sign to “all lives matter.”
The video was posted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey, the same Twitter user who posted a video of Trump-supporting Florida senior citizens shouting “white power,” which President Donald Trump retweeted.
The clip shows the man talking about a “white woman” who “got shot by a f*cking n*gger,” and the BLM activist calmly saying, “We’re not going to talk any more if you use that kind of language.”
The emotional older man, who is not wearing a mask, continues his rant and seems to not understand what “the n word” is. When he uses it again, the activist confronts him, saying, “There’s a child here.”
“I’m sure she’s probably heard it in school,” the man reportedly in Martinsville, Virginia, says. “She’s probably heard worse in school.”
“Your facts are wrong,” the older man continues. “You only want to see one side. You’re a horse with blinders on.”
“You need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter,'” he insists.
Later, raising his finger, he seems to imply that the death of a 21-year old unnamed white woman who he says was killed by a Black man was more tragic than the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
“All lives matter, no bullshit. I don’t care what you say, all f*cking lives matter,” he exclaimed.
When the activist says they’re not going to be able to convince each other, the man storms off, saying: “Y’all’s time is coming.”
Watch:
Racist man in Martinsville, Virginia confronts BLM protesters and says the n-word multiple times in front of a young child pic.twitter.com/TLX2Bphx1j
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2020
