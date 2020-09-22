DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
McEnany: ‘The Fact That We Have Come Nowhere Near’ 2 Million Coronavirus Deaths Is ‘a Testament’ to Trump
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s misleading and false claim that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody,” and insisted that it is “a testament” to Trump that 2 million Americans have not died from COVID-19.
The U.S. just crossed the tragic marker of 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
“As you’ve heard several doctors in the Task Force note from this podium, we were looking at the prospect of 2 million people potentially perishing from the coronavirus in this country,” McEnany told reporters Tuesday, suggesting wrongly that doing absolutely nothing would have been a legitimate course of action Trump could have taken.
She called the more than 200,000 deaths, “a testament to the hard work done by the Task Force and this President.”
.@acosta: What do you say to Americans who blame this administration for 200,000 Covid deaths?
McENANY: The fact that we have come nowhere near 2 million deaths is a testament to this president taking immediate action pic.twitter.com/Y5rHBLanG6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
On Monday at a rally in Ohio Trump told supporters the coronavirus “affects elderly people. Elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects. That’s it.”
“You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young” dies, Trump added. “Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows. You look — take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”
McEnany told CNN’s Jim Acosta Tuesday afternoon that President Trump was “giving critical information” at Monday night’s rally when he said the virus “affects elderly people” and “that’s it.”
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
‘We’re Screwed’: New Details Emerge About Jared Kushner’s Refusal to Help Battle COVID-19
Jared Kushner resisted taking a role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic from the very beginning, according to a new report about the White House response.
A bipartisan group of heavy hitters and business leaders met March 20 at the Federal Emergency Management Agency to discuss how to make and distribute personal protective equipment, and certain government officials urged them to return the next day to meet with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, reported Vanity Fair.
“The federal government is not going to lead this response,” Kushner told the group at the start of the meeting, seated in a chair taller than the others around the conference table. “It’s up to the states to figure out what they want to do.”
Kushner had formed a “shadow task force” that ran parallel to one led by Vice President Mike Pence, and private sector representatives had pledged to produce PPEs if the federal government promised to buy them, and they wanted the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to make that happen quickly.
“We were all saying, ‘Mr. Kushner, if you want to fix this problem for PPE and ventilators, there’s a path to do it, but you have to make a policy change,’” recalled one person who attended the meeting.
Kushner got “very aggressive” and insisted they didn’t understand how government worked as well as he did, although that attendee said his arguments “made no sense.”
“It felt like Kushner was the president,” that person said. “He sat in the chair and he was clearly making the decisions.”
One attendee told Kushner that Americans were bidding against each other for the limited supply of PPE, and that person explained that businesses that wanted to help were looking for leadership from the federal government.
“Free markets will solve this,” Kushner replied. “That is not the role of government.”
That same person agreed that open markets could solve many problems, but he said the system was breaking under the crisis, pointing to a CNN report about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desperation for supplies.
“That’s the CNN bullsh*t,” Kushner told that person. “They lie.”
Another attendee said that prompted a rant by Kushner against the Democratic governor.
“Cuomo didn’t pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state,” Kushner said. “His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”
Other attendees were shocked and alarmed.
“That’s when I was like, we’re screwed,” an attendee said.
