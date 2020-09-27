NO COMPARISON
Jill Biden Shuts Down Jake Tapper Over ‘Gaffe’ Question: ‘You Can’t Even Go There After Donald Trump’
Dr. Jill Biden told CNN host Jake Tapper that it is unfair to criticize her husband’s so-called “gaffes” when President Donald Trump lies so often.
During an interview that aired on Sunday’s State of the Union program, Biden stopped Tapper immediately when he brought up the word “gaffe.”
“Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe,” Tapper said.
Biden interrupted: “You can’t even go there! After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe.”
“I can’t even say the word gaffe,” Tapper smiled. “But…”
“Nope,” Biden said, shutting the host down. “Done. It’s gone.”
“The gaffe issue is over?” Tapper asked.
“Over, so over,” Biden replied.
Watch the video below from CNN.
