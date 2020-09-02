‘I’d Drop Any 10 of You’: Gun Nut Congressman Threatens to Shoot Black Armed Protesters in Paranoid Rant

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) is threatening to shoot Black armed protestors, and ranting about government control.

“Look, fair warning,” Higgins wrote on his campaign’s Facebook page, which has nearly 250,000 followers. “If this shows up we’ll consider the armed presence a real threat. We being, we the People, of Louisiana.”

“One way ticket, fellas,” his threatening post continues. “Have your affairs in order.”

“Me?… I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand.”

The paranoid post goes on to say, “We, are SWAT,” “We just eliminate the threat. We don’t care what color you are,” and “you won’t walk away.”

As HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel reports, Congressman Higgins’ post included a photo of armed Black men.

Christiaan Mader, editor of Lafayette’s The Current, says Higgins’ words were directed at a Black militia. He posted these screenshots:

Here’s Clay Higgins threatening to shoot on sight a Black militia rumored to be coming to LFT. And here’s the militia that showed up. Higgins appears to have deleted the post. pic.twitter.com/yfzg7iZJh4 — Christiaan Mader (@xnmader) September 2, 2020

Facebook subsequently removed the post.

“Facebook confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that it took Higgins’ post down for violating the company’s ‘violence and incitement’ policies,” HuffPost’s Terkel adds.

Higgins later claimed the removal of his threatening remarks was evidence of “a new era of government control.”

In 2017 Higgins came under fire for filming a political ad from inside the Nazi gas chambers at Auschwitz.