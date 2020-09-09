TRUMP LIED PEOPLE DIED
‘I Want to Project Strength’: Trump Admits Downplaying Coronavirus and Defends His Lying by Calling It ‘Leadership’
Calling his recorded interview with Bob Woodward on the coronavirus a “political hit job,” President Donald Trump says his stance on the pandemic – lying to the American public since the start – is “leadership.”
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference he admitted to downplaying the coronavirus, while on tape as far back as February he can be heard discussing just how deadly the coronavirus is.
Veteran reporter Bob Woodward recorded his conversations with the president, 18 interviews in all.
“We had to show calm,” Trump told reporters telling him if he had been truthful American lives would have been saved.
“I gave him some quotes,” Trump added talking about the book, seemingly unaware his remarks are on tape.
“You didn’t really think it was going to be to the point where it was,” Trump continued, echoing his not infrequent remarks that “no one could have known” how bad it would have gotten – except he was repeatedly briefed, some say since late November.
“We have to show leadership, and leadership is all about confidence. Confidence is all about confidence in our country.”
“I’m a cheerleader for this country. We want to show confidence. We don’t want to instill panic,” Trump added.
WATCH:
“I’m a cheerleader for this country … I don’t want people to be frightened” — Trump tries to explain why he misled the public about how bad coronavirus is pic.twitter.com/xUBnoVpHSN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2020
‘All I See Is a Wacko Who Is Killing People in America’: Watch Former Dem Senator McCaskill Destroy Trump
Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill railed against President Donald Trump Wednesday in the wake of the bombshell revelations he knew exactly how deadly the coronavirus was as far back as January but downplayed it. Those revelations are on tape, in interviews with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward.
“So many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them, to kill them,” the Democrat from Missouri said on MSNBC. “He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn’t want to panic anyone.”
McCaskill is referring to Trump’s press conference earlier Wednesday, during which he admitted to downplaying the coronavirus and defended lying to the American people about just how deadly it is by calling it “leadership.”
“I don’t want people to be frightened,” Trump told reporters, saying he didn’t “want to create panic” and therefore was not only dishonest about the dangers but daily denied them.
“He is running a campaign based on fear and panic. All he campaigns on is that the suburbs have to be scared to death of Black people moving in, or that they have to be scared to death of riots in the city, that there’s carnage on the streets. He is all about fear in his campaign. The only reason he lied to the American people is he wanted to protect the stock market, and his re-election,” McCaskill charged.
“He could have cared less that he was killing people in this country, because he doesn’t mind panicking people, he doesn’t mind striking fear in their hearts. He does it every day in his campaign. So, this is just enough is enough. I don’t know what these people out there that are holding on to this guy see, .”
Watch:
“He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn’t want to panic anyone, he is running a campaign based on fear and panic… The only reason he lied to the American people is that he wanted to protect the stock market..” pic.twitter.com/tJaeEHdXsN
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 9, 2020
UPDATE –
More.
“Hours and hours of tapes! So this President is the stupidest President that has ever held the office” pic.twitter.com/dpjInAN8Xp
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 9, 2020
