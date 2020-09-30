OPINION
Everything You Need to Know About the Proud Boys, the Hate Group Trump Told to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
The question should’ve been an easy one. At the first debate between the major-party presidential candidates Tuesday night, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump whether he would denounce white supremacists; instead of offering an unequivocal “No,” Trump told the Proud Boys hate group to “stand back and stand by.”
The Proud Boys, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has a long history of violence, hateful rhetoric, and coziness with GOP stars and operatives, most notably Trump confidant, Republican fixer, and convicted felon Roger Stone. The group, founded by Canadian media personality Gavin McInnes and currently led by Enrique Tarrio, held a Sept. 26 rally in Portland, Oregon, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency. Although the rally attracted far fewer attendees than anticipated, the event was spun by Tarrio with expressions of pride in having not incited violence—an effort to make their group more palatable. The group is, of course, better known for its members’ attendance at the 2017 Unite the Right white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which counterprotester Heather Heyer was murdered by a white supremacist.
At Tuesday’s debate, which devolved into chaos with Trump interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at every turn, Wallace turned to a question about race, policing, and riots, and challenged the president to condemn white supremacist and militia groups.
“You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out antifa and other extremist groups,” Wallace said. “Are you willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and say they need to stand down and not to add to the violence in these cities as we saw in Kenosha and in Portland?”
“Give me a name,” Trump said, to which Biden called out “Proud Boys.”
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem,” Trump said.
Different subgroups of the extreme right have fear-mongered about socialism, antifa (short-hand for anti-fascist demonstrators), baseless warnings of a “rigged” election and either called for violence or hinted at it—from radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein calling for Ilhan Omar to be executed for alleged ballot harvesting (for which there’s no verifiable evidence), to right-wing pastor Rick Joyner calling on military veterans to head up Christian militias to fight against the “tyranny of Marxism.”
So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that the president who said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of a 2017 white supremacist melee would call on a hate group to “stand by” and wait to be called on in the same debate he fear-mongered about anti-fascist activists, ballot harvesting, and unfounded claims of mail carriers selling ballots and dumping them into a river.
On the social media platform Telegram, the hate group took Trump’s comments as marching orders.
“Standing by sir,” Tarrio wrote.
“Trump basically said to go fuck them up! this makes me so happy,” wrote Joe Biggs, a Proud Boys leader. “President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA…well sir! we’re ready!”
Before the end of the night, the self-described “western chauvinist” group had shared an image with the president’s words as a slogan around their logo.
The Proud Boys are well-known for showing up at events for left-wing causes, where they often attempt to escalate and incite violence.
And though the group claims no connection to the racist “alt-right,” Proud Boys founder McInnes (who abandoned the group in 2018 after its members assaulted people who protested a McInnes speech to the New York Metropolitan Republican Club), seems to have an affinity for Nazis. On McInnes’ web broadcast program CRTV, he has hosted countless white supremacists and bigots in favorable contexts.
In 2018, he told listeners to his web broadcast show that he believed it should be considered a hate crime if a person is called a “Nazi” while they are being hit. Earlier that year, Right Wing Watch’s Jared Holt reported that in 2016, McInnes said, “I want violence. I want punching in the face. I’m disappointed in Trump supporters for not punching enough [protesters].”
As Holt reported then, “The qualifier for the highest rank of Proud Boy—known as the ‘Fourth Degree’—necessitates entering a physical conflict for their cause. Members of the Proud Boys havejoked about wanting to shoot and kill ‘antifa.’”
Now the group is emboldened by the incumbent president, who refuses to say whether, should he lose the election, he will respect the Constitution’s prescription for a peaceful transfer of power.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is reprinted here by permission.
Wife of Beloved Country Singer Who Died From Coronavirus Calls for ‘Idiot’ Trump to Get Off the Stage During Debate
Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of beloved country folk music singer-songwriter John Prine, called for President Donald Trump to be taken off the stage during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch,” Whelan Prine urged via Twitter.
Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch
— Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) September 30, 2020
John Prine was a three-time Grammy award winner. He died of coronavirus on April 7, 2020, at the age of 73.
Fiona Whelan Prine also contracted the virus but recovered.
President Donald Trump has turned the debate into what many are calling a “shit show.”
Before the Debate Even Kicks Off Biden Drops the Mic on Trump With His ‘Earpiece and Performance Enhancers’
Joe Biden is playing a masterful game – and playing Donald Trump. The former vice president is picking and choosing his battles, not letting Trump frame the argument, but punching back with style when he chooses, showing who’s the adult in the room.
He just did it again.
Trump, his family, and his team – including Fox News – have been falsely claiming Biden is on performance enhancing drugs, after denigrating him as “Sleepy Joe,” and lazy and mentally incompetent.
The latest attack, ludicrous as it seems, is that Biden has a secret hidden earpiece which he’s using to get all the answers from some mysterious backstage coach.
Almost two hours before the first presidential debate begins, Biden decided to slam Trump ever so gracefully, and totally on-brand.
Take a look:
It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020
The responses show Biden is on his game.
That was some shade. pic.twitter.com/6QL8ZsXFwd
— Victoria Brownworth #VOTE (@VABVOX) September 29, 2020
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) September 29, 2020
He’s got jokes ???? love it!!! pic.twitter.com/MBsJz17497
— mariana Z (@mariana057) September 29, 2020
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 29, 2020
I love this. Joe Biden should fight Donald Trump tonight using mockery and derision. That’s the only way to deal with a clown—however dangerous—like Donald Trump.
We are with you all the way, Joe! No matter what, we got your back.#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/YWDGGQyhCR
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 30, 2020
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 29, 2020
— Pat Fuller #NastyWoman #WearAMask #BLM (@bannerite) September 29, 2020
Fox News Anchor Hosting First Presidential Debate Picks Trump Campaign Talking Points as Topics
Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who will moderate the first presidential debate in one week from today, has decided on the topics. The Commission on Presidential Debates has released the list, and at least half are literally Trump campaign issues and talking points.
The list includes: The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election.
Americans have said in large numbers the debates are of minimal importance to their decision-making, and polls show most voters are already decided. NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray on Sunday reports a new NBC News/WSJ poll shows “a combined 71% of voters don’t see the upcoming debates as being very important to deciding their vote.”
Just 18% say they are extremely important, and 44% says they are not at all important.
But allowing Trump to take a victory lap over seating his third Supreme Court justice seems unfair. Voters continue to see Trump as the better of the candidates to manage the economy – despite record unemployment. Race and violence in our cities feeds right in to Trump’s lies about “suburban mothers,” and supposed fear of Black people. Election integrity is an issue only because Trump has lied about the safety of voting by mail – and worked get the Postal Service to slow down deliveries.
Obvious missing topics, to name a few: climate change, police violence, health care, abortion, unemployment, immigration, Russia, America’s standing in the world, the extreme politicization of the federal government, extreme corruption in the federal government, and civil rights.
The debate will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET.
