‘Deranged’: McEnany Slams Dems and Attacks Reporter Who Asked if Trump Would Commit to Peaceful Transition of Power

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is attacking the veteran journalist who asked President Donald Trump on Wednesday if he would commit to a peaceful transition of power and accepting the results of the November election.

After pretending she wasn’t familiar with the question from Brian Karem or President Donald Trump’s bombshell answer – he refused to commit to a peaceful transition, thus the effectively threatening a violent coup – McEnany referred to Brian Karem as a “Playboy reporter” and called his question “deranged.”

She repeatedly called him that “Playboy reporter” – he is a respected White House correspondent for Playboy and is also a CNN political analyst.

McEnany then attacked Democrats, saying they are the ones who should be asked to accept the election results after expressing valid concerns about Trump’s intentions.

McEnany’s response was unprofessional given President Trump for years has suggested he would not support a peaceful transition of power.

Watch: