Busted: Obama Calls Out GOP Candidate for Falsely Implying He Has His Support in Tight California Race
A Republican candidate in Fresno, California, has released an advertisement touting his work with Barack Obama. But, according to the Fresno Bee, the former president says the candidate, David Valadao, does not have his support.
Valadao is currently running to retake his former House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. A recent advertisement released by Valadao’s campaign states: “An independent problem solver, (Valadao) worked with President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley, made health care more accessible, and stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect Dreamers.”
A spokeswoman for Obama denounced Valadao for the ad.
“We strongly condemn David Valadao for resorting to distortion to falsely suggest President Obama’s support – especially given that President Obama has endorsed his opponent, TJ Cox,” said Katie Hill, the communications director for Obama’s office.
“Valadao typically opposed President Obama’s policies, even voting to repeal Obamacare and rip health care away from thousands of people in the Central Valley while turning his back on DREAMers.”
But a campaign manager for Valadao defended the ad. “David is proud of his bipartisan record in Congress and while he didn’t always agree with President Obama or President Trump on every issue, he always worked to find common ground when it was good for the Valley,” Andrew Renteria told the Fresno Bee. “As these campaign season attacks demonstrate, Washington D.C. suffers from a lack of compromise, not too much of it.”
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Congressional Leadership Fund — a super PAC aligned with the GOP — plans to spend $400,000 on the air in Bakersfield and Fresno to help Valadao.
“The Central Valley contest was the tightest congressional race in the country, with Cox pulling out an 862-vote victory that wasn’t decided until a month after election day,” the paper noted.
Biden Heads to Kenosha
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday. The city of about 100,000 people has been at the center of controversy after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an un-armed Black man, in the back seven times, leaving him paralyzed.
“Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” the campaign said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make a local stop.”
The visit comes after President Donald Trump went to the city on Tuesday, using his visit as a campaign stop to reinforce his support of local law enforcement. Not once did Trump mention Blake during his visit, but he did offer support to a 17-year old AR-15-wielding “vigilante” who is charged with shooting to death two protestors, and wounding a third.
The Democratic presidential nominee is hitting the President hard with a major buy to run this ad:
NEW: Biden campaign turns his Pittsburgh speech into a TV ad
Will run nationally on cable networks + 9 battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin
Campaign is spending $45 million on digital + TV ads pic.twitter.com/aWbQRQSLiM
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 2, 2020
Related: ‘We’re All Safe Because of Law Enforcement’ Trump Says in Kenosha Where a Cop Shot a Black Man in the Back 7 Times
Franklin Graham Spread ‘Anarchists Coming to Washington on a Plane’ Conspiracy Theory Days Before Trump Spewed It
President Donald Trump is getting slammed for spreading a debunked conspiracy theory on Monday, but far right wing evangelical Franklin Graham spread a very similar story on Facebook on Friday, one day after the Republican National Convention.
“We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend,” Trump said Monday night. “And in the plane it was almost completely loaded with, with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that.”
Trump added, “it’s under investigation right now, but they came from a certain city, and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And they were like seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,” Trump claimed, suggesting the RNC was targeted.
Tuesday Trump repeated the claim, expanding it to say, “a person was on a plane, said that there were about six people like that person, more or less. And what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters — people that obviously were looking for trouble.”
On Friday via a Facebook post, Franklin Graham, who serves as an informal advisor to President Trump, wrote: “A person who was coming to Washington on a plane this week said that there were some of these anarchists on the plane with them traveling to DC.”
NBC News Tuesday reported that the “conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump pushed Monday that a plane ‘almost completely loaded with thugs’ had been set to disrupt the Republican National Convention was almost identical to a rumor that went viral on Facebook three months ago.”
The claim about the flight matches a viral Facebook post from June 1 that falsely claimed, “At least a dozen males got off the plane in Boise from Seattle, dressed head to toe in black.” The post, by an Emmett, Idaho, man, warned residents to “Be ready for attacks downtown and residential areas,” and claimed one passenger had “a tattoo that said Antifa America on his arm.”
‘This President Is Deliberately Killing People’: Sen. Chris Murphy Says Trump Could Have Saved ‘Thousands’ of Lives
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is blasting President Donald Trump, accusing him of willfully and intentionally causing the deaths of thousands of Americans because of his policies and behaviors toward the coronavirus.
“I do believe this President is deliberately killing people because all he had to do was make different choices about the behavior that he modeled and there would be thousands of additional people alive today,” Senator Murphy, an attorney, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Monday night.
“This is a president who knew exactly what he was doing,” explained. “He knew by refusing to socially distance people in his convention, by refusing to let them wear masks – or at least not requiring masks – that he was sending a clear message to all of his followers that those things aren’t worthwhile.”
“The science tells him that if people are not wearing masks and not socially distanced, then thousands of people are going to die. Let’s call a spade a spade: the president knows exactly what he is doing. He’s refusing to model the right behavior for the American public, and that is going to result in people dying.”
“If you’re on your way to the grocery store, and you’ve decided to drive on the sidewalk instead of the road, and knowing that that may kill people, you are rightly called ‘a killer.’ So I do believe this President is deliberately killing people because all he had to do was make different choices about the behavior that he modeled and there would be thousands of additional people alive today. That’s his choice.”
Murphy made similar remarks over the weekend via Twitter:
Can we take the gloves off and tell the truth?
Trump is deliberately killing people.
He holds rallies where people get infected. On Thursday, no social distancing or masks, sending a clear message that the CDC should be ignored.
His plan is to kill people. Let's just say it.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 29, 2020
