‘Would Have Killed Us’: Anti-Lynching Bill Opponent Rand Paul Plays Victim When Protestors Hassle Him After Trump Speech
U.S. Senator Rand Paul is calling for the FBI to arrest the few dozens protestors who hassled him after he left President Donald Trump’s RNC speech Thursday night. The Kentucky Libertarian Republican’s claims don’t appear to match the reality of what happened, based on multiple videos.
Sen. Paul says he and his wife left the White House and at some point instead of taking a shuttle they decided to walk several blocks to their hotel.
At 1:39 AM he posted this tweet:
Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020
Later, he went on “Fox & Friends,” which told viewers based on the videos it was more like about 30 people, not 100.
Paul, who all by himself for months has been holding up Senate passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act – which already passed the House almost unanimously, 410-4 on February 26 – claims he and his wife could have been killed.
“They were inciting a riot and they would have killed us had the police not been there,” Paul told Fox News.
“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he added.
And he’s pushing a literal conspiracy theory.
“I believe there are going to be people who are involved with the attack on us that actually were paid to come here, are not from Washington, D.C., and are sort of paid to be anarchists,” Paul says. “This is disturbing because really, if you’re inciting a riot that’s a crime, but if you’re paying someone to incite a riot that person needs to go to jail as well.”
Fox News adds, “the senator is still calling on the FBI to make arrests and conduct an investigation into the ‘interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines’ because people have already been killed in other cities.”
It does not appear Paul offered any evidence of “interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines.”
At one point one or some of the protestors say, “Her name is Breonna Taylor. Her name is Breonna Taylor,” referring to the Black medical technician shot dead in her own home by Louisville, Kentucky police wrongly executing a no-knock warrant on the wrong home. (Sen. Paul is the author of the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which would ban no-knock warrants.)
So let’s look at this “angry mob of over 100,” who “would have killed” him.
This appears to be early in the confrontation. Paul and his wife and protected by police.
I think protesters are confronting … Rand Paul pic.twitter.com/aBLRnP5WgQ
— Justin Wm. Moyer (@justinwmmoyer) August 28, 2020
Another video. Hardly “angry mob of over 100” who “would have killed” him.
D.C. police officers had to escort @RandPaul to the Hotel Washington as dozens of demonstrators followed and jeered him. At least one person is being treated by protest medics for what appears to be an OC spray injury. pic.twitter.com/fOrKQ2C29D
— Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) August 28, 2020
In this video Sen. Paul gets, well, not even tussled. Protestors appear to push one of the police officers guarding the Pauls, the officer almost falls, Paul helps him. But not out of concern for the officer.
He told Fox News the protestors were “attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense.”
“If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us.”
WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020
Is hassling any U.S. Senator on the streets of DC after midnight a good idea? No. Did Senator Paul handle it well and tell the truth? The videos speak for themselves.
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Devastated as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Praises Joe Biden’s Convention Speech
For months Donald Trump, Jr. has been falsely attacking Joe Biden as a “weak” man who has been “hiding in his basement” and “can’t unify words to make a complete sentence.”
He, of course, was wrong. And was proved wrong Thursday night as the Democratic presidential nominee delivered an excellent speech to the people of America.
Even Fox News was forced to admit Biden’s success.
“Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth,” Fox News’ Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, told viewers at the end of the former Vice President’s speech.
Dana Perino: Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth pic.twitter.com/4WWk146jQ7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 21, 2020
Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has called Joe Biden “a doddering fool,” had Donald Trump, Jr. on her show Thursday night. The president’s son no doubt expected she would try to spin Biden’s speech to fit his false narrative.
He appeared devastated when she didn’t.
Ingraham told him, “he did beat expectations, Don,” wiping Trump Jr.’s smile from his face and causing his head to literally start to wobble.
“He delivered a good speech,” she added, praising him for a “fairly well-delivered” speech.
Cornered, Jr. went on the attack.
“He also lied, you know, he brings back the Democrats’ only, you know, their easy button going back to the lie about Charlottesville,” he claimed, apparently suggesting his father did not call neo-Nazis “good people,” which he did.
Watch:
Watch the smile disappear from Jr’s face as Laura Ingraham says Joe Biden exceeded expectations. It almost looks like he’s about to cry pic.twitter.com/p3XVncSOYZ
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 21, 2020
“Happy ‘Russia if You’re Listening’ Day!”: Internet Marks 4 Years Since Trump Invited Foreign Interference Into Election
Four years ago today a visibly younger and sharper candidate Donald Trump held a press conference and uttered these now-infamous words: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
That would be his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Looking back, having spent countless hours since, watching and listening to President Donald Trump, it certainly seems like his calling out to Russia was pre-planned and pre-scripted.
Just hours later, Russia would hack into Clinton’s servers.
Many continue to believe Trump colluded with President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation to take the White House.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller made clear Trump’s “no collusion” claim was false.
“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”
Emphasis on the word “charge.”
Here’s that now-historic and jaw-dropping moment when a candidate for president asked a foreign nation for assistance in getting elected:
And here’s how some on social media are responding to the 4-year anniversary:
“Russia, if you’re listening…”
I gasped.
I imagine all decent Americans did.
— Ellen Spivak (@EllenSpivak) July 27, 2020
When I heard #tRUmp shout…”Russia, if you’re listening…”
I knew then he had already collaborated with a foreign adversary to interfere in the #2016Election. #TrumpTraitor #TraitorTrump
— Janet Werner (@chickwerner) July 27, 2020
Just four short years ago (ha!), July 27, 2016, Trump made his “Russia, if you’re listening…” plea. They were listening.
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) July 27, 2020
this is the 4 year anniversary of Russia If You’re Listening.
If you stand at a podium and ask Putin to perform cyber espionage against your opponent who is a fellow American, you deserve to be labeled a Russian asset.
— RobTheDadBod (@RobTheDadBod) July 27, 2020
Happy “Russia, if you’re listening…” Day, everybody!
— Kevin Roberts (@ripkevinroberts) July 27, 2020
On this day four years ago, Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails. They were listening then, and they’re still listening now. https://t.co/O4hT8XUfTz
— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) July 27, 2020
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30000 emails that are missing." JULY 27, 2016 DONALD J TRUMP
So appropriate that you choose a 4-year anniversary date for displaying your corrupt election tactics AGAIN. https://t.co/webT9kHZ56
— Bryan Johnsen (@bryan_johnsen) July 27, 2020
Terrified Trump Tries to Attack Biden With Massive Rapid-Fire Twitter Tantrum
President Donald Trump’s supposed “new tone,” despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people’s attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.
What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America’s federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.
The real Trump, if there is one, lives on Twitter.
He’s not reinforcing this supposed presidential “new tone,” because it does not exist.
He’s not advocating for masks, because he does not believe in them.
He’s barely even talking about the coronavirus pandemic, because he does not care.
Here’s a small sampling of Trump’s tweets from today, exposing what he really cares about, and thinks will hurt Biden.
The gun-brandishing St. Louis lawyers:
“Cancel culture,” aka not wanting to be held accountable:
Attacking Portland mothers who are standing up to protect people protesting about police violence:
Attacking an entire religion:
But no matter what, not this one:
Defending his secret paramilitary police force occupying Portland, and claiming this is not “paramilitary.”
Trump is literally campaigning on the backs of his base – but has no plan, no thoughts of his own.
