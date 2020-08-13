Watch: ‘We Don’t Want to Have Voting Rights’ Says Top Trump Advisor Larry Kudlow on Coronavirus Bill – ‘Not Our Game’

Top Trump advisor Larry Kudlow says that voting rights funding is just part of a “liberal left wishlist” that the Trump administration doesn’t “want to have.”

Kudlow, whose official title is Director of the National Economic Council, but stumps for Trump on a wide variety of topics, made his remarks Thursday morning on CNBC, where he previously served as a host.

“So much of the Democratic asks are really liberal left wishlists we don’t want to have, voting rights and aid to aliens, and so forth. That’s not our game, and the President can’t accept that kind of deal.”

Kudlow was referring to the coronavirus relief bill that has not gotten off the ground, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Trump White House’s refusal to negotiate.

Watch: