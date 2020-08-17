TERRIFYING TRUMP
Watch: Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff Talks About His ‘Terrifying’ Experience in the White House
In a “testimonial ad” released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff, Miles Taylor, railed against the “terrifying” culture he saw inside the White House during his time with the administration.
“We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — a cyber attack, a terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things,” Taylor says in the video. “To him, they weren’t priorities.”
“The president wants to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes, and to fuel his own agenda,” he says in the ad.
Watch the full ad below:
NEW: Testimonial ad from Trump's Former DHS Chief of Staff @MilesTaylorUSA, declaring his support for Joe Biden and describing Trump's presidency as "terrifying" and "actively doing damage to our security."
WATCH & go to https://t.co/Nz2NiSCquN for more. pic.twitter.com/iChqOdIIew
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 17, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC2 days ago
Trump-Appointed Judge Says It’s Constitutional for Businesses to Refuse Gay Customers
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Mark Meadows Gets Busted On-Air for Lying to Jake Tapper About Disabling USPS Sorting Machines
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
Trump’s Dismantling of Postal Service Continues With Removal of Public Collection Boxes
- 'LAUGHABLE CARTOON CHARACTER'1 day ago
Trump Is Scaring Away Voters by Treating Them as if They Are as ‘Ignorant’ as He Is: Conservative
- TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE5 hours ago
Trump Dangles White House Funeral for Brother – Further Politicizing His Death: ‘He Was So Proud of What We’re Doing’
- ENOUGH ALREADY8 hours ago
MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19
- CRIME6 hours ago
‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General