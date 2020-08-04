NO ONE KNOWS
Watch: Trump Dangerously Claims Beirut Explosion That Killed Dozens Was a ‘Bomb’ Despite No Official Confirmation
The world has been stunned by a massive explosion in Beirut that has caused the deaths of at least dozens of people, and thousands more wounded.
No cause has been announced, but during his coronavirus press briefing President Donald Trump declared it was a “bomb” and an “attack.”
This video is one of many showing the blast.
Video captures horrific sound of Beirut blast pic.twitter.com/yMGLvhQ01e
— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020
“I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel it was” an attack, Trump told reporters. “This was not a, uh, some kind of a manufacturing a explosion of event. This was a, uh, seems to be according to them, they would know better than I would but they seem to think it was a, uh, attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”
Watch:
The President says he met with the generals and they “seem to think” what happened in Lebanon was an attack. pic.twitter.com/7CxywTB7iu
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 4, 2020
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale urges caution:
Note of caution: The president has repeatedly fabricated alleged conversations with “generals” and many others.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 4, 2020
