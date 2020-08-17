Trump Dangles White House Funeral for Brother – Further Politicizing His Death: ‘He Was So Proud of What We’re Doing’

Just a few hours after honoring his late brother by declaring he was Robert Trump’s “biggest fan,” President Donald Trump announced his brother’s funeral may be held at the White House Friday. It would be another unprecedented use of the White House just months before the election.

Previous White House funerals have been for Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated while in office, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who also died in office. Even recent past presidents who did not die in office have not had their funerals at the White House.

“We may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother,” Trump told reporters Monday morning. “That would be, I think, a great honor to him. I think he’d be greatly honored, he loves our country, he loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think would be appropriate.”

Earlier Monday Trump said his brother would “go around talking about ‘how great this is for the country,'” presumably referring to Trump being president.

“He was my biggest fan,” Trump also said. “People would tell me all the time, ‘I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.’ And so thrilled at what was happening.”

Trump is also politicizing the White House by delivering his RNC nomination speech from the White House’s South Lawn next week.

Watch Trump discuss his brother’s funeral.