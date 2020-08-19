CANCEL CULTURE
Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear After Company Bans MAGA Hats to Avoid Political Campaigning at Work
President Donald Trump is calling for his supporters to boycott the iconic 121-year old Goodyear Tire company after the company banned employees from political campaigning at work, including wearing MAGA hats.
“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”
In which the president of the United States calls for a boycott of Goodyear tires, apparently in response to a Fox segment he was watching.
Left, Fox Business’ Varney & Co., 10:23 a.m.
Right, Trump, 10:33 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lJg2DUPpxz
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 19, 2020
Some conservatives are criticizing Goodyear after an employee took a photo of what they say is the company’s training information about its “zero tolerance” policy.
The policy, according to the slide (which the company has not confirmed is company policy) appears to ban wearing clothing including MAGA hats, “Blue Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter” attire, or other “politically affiliated slogans,” as WIBW reports.
Attire supporting Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ people are acceptable.
Conservatives on social media seem to be unable to distinguish the difference, or why one, say, Black Lives Matter, is acceptable, but Blue Lives Matter isn’t.
Goodyear bans blue lives matter and all lives matter messages while allowing BLM and LGBT. We need to get #BoycottGoodyear trending. They need to overturn this discriminatory police, apologize for it, and apologize for their support of a violent Marxist organization. pic.twitter.com/MYfnbvsEPo
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 19, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE2 days ago
Trump Dangles White House Funeral for Brother – Further Politicizing His Death: ‘He Was So Proud of What We’re Doing’
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General
- ENOUGH ALREADY2 days ago
MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19
- TERRIFYING TRUMP2 days ago
Watch: Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff Talks About His ‘Terrifying’ Experience in the White House
- BECAUSE OF COURSE2 days ago
Disgraced Ex-Governor Trump Pardoned Will Headline ‘Intimate’ Fundraiser to ‘Celebrate’ Trump’s RNC Acceptance Speech
- SURE2 days ago
‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump
- NOT FALLING FOR IT2 days ago
‘Gaslighter In Chief’ Trump Blasted for ‘Reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ Tweet Urging Americans to ‘Save the Post Office’
- STEP ONE2 days ago
Postmaster General Agrees to Testify Before Congress Amid Calls for His Arrest if He Refuses