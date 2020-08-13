News
Trump Calls for ‘A Certain Freedom’ to Wear Masks or Not – and Lies That Biden’s Coronavirus Policies Are ‘Anti-Scientific’
President Donald Trump tried to contrast his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the deaths of nearly 170,000 Americans, against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has called for strong measures far earlier than Trump ever did.
On Thursday Biden called on the nation’s governors to issue across the board mask mandates. Trump, in a campaign speech delivered under the false pretense of a coronavirus news conference, attacked his Democratic rival, and falsely claimed Biden had called for a national mask mandate instituted by presidential decree.
Trump, who misuses the power of his office regularly, claimed he did not think a President has the power to mandate mask wearing (he or she does.)
“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing. The estimates by the experts are that it will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months. Forty thousand lives, if people act responsibly,” former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday, referring to scientific studies. “It’s not about your rights. It’s about your responsibilities as an American.”
“To Joe, I would say stop playing politics with the virus. Too serious. Partisan politics has no place here,” the president says while delivering an attack on his election opponent from the White House briefing room.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020
Trump offered a different take on mask-wearing, saying “maybe they’re great and maybe they’re good and maybe they’re not so good, but frankly, what do you have to lose?” and adding, “we want to have a certain freedom,” to wear or not masks, “that’s what we’re about.”
Watch:
A sleepy-sounding Trump explains that he’s against a national mask mandate because he thinks people should “have a certain freedom.” pic.twitter.com/Hv0fVDzjSS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
News
Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Hundreds of Mail Sorting Machines – Before the Biggest Vote By Mail Election Ever: Report
President Donald Trump’s Postmaster General is quietly removing mail sorting machines and has scheduled the removal of hundreds more from USPS facilities across the country. The action, which is both unprecedented and unexplained, comes barely months before the 2020 November election, which begins in weeks when early voting starts in some states.
“In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots, calling into question promises made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that the USPS has ‘ample capacity’ to handle the predicted surge in mail-in ballots,” VICE’s Motherboard reports. “Motherboard identified 19 mail sorting machines from five processing facilities across the U.S. that either have already been removed or are scheduled to be in the near future.”
That may not seem like a lot, and as Motherboard notes, “the Postal Service operates hundreds of distribution facilities around the country.”
But The Guardian’s voting rights reporter Sam Levine has posted what he reports is a letter and attached spreadsheets detailing where literally hundreds of USPS machines are slated to be removed, from where, and when.
Here is a June 17 USPS letter outlining where the agency plans to reduce mail sorting equipment https://t.co/FUqzoMhbNh
— Sam Levine (@srl) August 13, 2020
NCRM examined the spreadsheets, which refer to the removal of a total of 671 mail sorting machines with names like Automated Flat Sorting Machine (AFSMs), and Delivery Bar Code Sorters (DBCSs).
These are used to sort mostly letter-sized, flat mail pieces – the exact kind that, say, voting ballots would be sent in.
The letter, which was sent to the President of the American Postal Workers Union, cites only the “reduction in letter and flat mail volume,” but does not say why the machines are being removed now. The schedule calls for all 671 machines to be removed by September 30, which in some states is when or just after early voting begins.
News
The Foreword for Michael Cohen’s Book Is Out — It Contains Allegations of Deviant Sex Acts and a Backchannel to Putin
President Donald Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen was unfairly targeted by judges attempting to silence his tell-all book slated to be released before the election. However, Cohen prevailed and his new book Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to be released by Oct. 6, according to Amazon, but Cohen had initially said he hoped to have it out by the end of September.
Cohen has already released the foreword of the book on the site for the book, which is getting so much traffic it keeps crashing.
“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” it says, among other things.
He recalled his shocking and revealing testimony to Congress in which he outed the president for unethical and questionable behavior and urged others to rethink their support.
To those who support the President and his rhetoric, as I once did, I pray the country doesn’t make the same mistakes as I have made or pay the heavy price that my family and I are paying,” Cohen recalled testifying to Congress, “exhorting them to learn from my example.”
“Pulling over at a service plaza, I gassed up and headed inside for a coffee, black no sugar,” he described. “I looked around to see if I was under surveillance or being followed; a sense of dread consuming my thoughts. Who was that FBI-type in the gray coat or the muscle-bound dude a few paces behind me? The notion that I was being followed or stalked may have seemed crazy; but it was also perfectly logical. I wasn’t just famous—I was perhaps the most infamous person in the country at the time, seen by millions upon millions as a traitor. President Trump controlled all the levers of the Commander in Chief and all the overt and covert powers that come with the highest office in the country. He also possessed a cult-like hold over his supporters, some of them demonstrably unhinged and willing to do anything to please or protect the President. I knew how committed these fanatics were because I’d been one of them: an acolyte obsessed with Donald J. Trump, a demented follower willing to do anything for him, including, as I vowed once to a reporter, to take a bullet.
See all of the facts at Cohen’s site for the book.
News
Biden and Harris Deliver Uplifting Speeches in First Joint Appearance – and Slam ‘Whining’ and ‘Failed’ Trump (Video)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked out on stage literally in lockstep, their legs moving in sync. The former vice president appeared in a Wilmington, Delaware high school, both wearing masks, Biden graciously urging Harris to walk in front of him as he approached the podium.
“I knew we were in a battle of the soul of the nation,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said as he delivered a positive, motivating speech. “That’s why I decided to run. I’m proud now to have Senator Harris at my side in that battle.”
Biden announced on Tuesday he chose Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.
“America is crying out for leadership,” Harris said minutes later. “Yet we have a president who is more concerned about himself than the people who elected him.”
.@JoeBiden: “My fellow Americans, let me introduce to you for the first time your next Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.”@KamalaHarris: “Thank you, Joe…I am incredibly honored by this responsibility and I am ready to get to work.” pic.twitter.com/dSgbqSDFQg
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 12, 2020
Biden did not shy away from knocking President Donald Trump. “Whining is what Donald Trump does best,” he said.
Biden: “Whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in history. Is it any surprise he has a problem with strong women?” pic.twitter.com/PwiH9wcTrn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020
Biden knocked Trump on the economy – and on his work ethic.
Biden: Trump is on pace to leave office with the worst jobs record of any modern president, and yet he spends his weekends golfing pic.twitter.com/x4re0MjzSP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020
Harris slammed Trump’s egotism.
Kamala Harris: “America is crying out for leadership. Yet we have a president who is more concerned about himself than the people who elected him.” pic.twitter.com/ksX0xAhU89
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 12, 2020
And his “failed” government:
Kamala Harris: We don’t have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence. In just 83 days, we have a chance to choose a better future for our country pic.twitter.com/pzGoyJvuNj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 12, 2020
Both in their speeches mentioned today is the 3-year anniversary of the horrific Charlottesville “Unite the Right” white supremacist and neo-Nazi march, during which an anti-racism activist, 32-year old Heather Heyer, was murdered.
