‘They Deliver’: Internet Celebrates ‘Sweet Irony’ of Steve Bannon Being Arrested by US Postal Service Agents

Former top Trump White House aide Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday morning by U.S. Postal Service agents, and will be indicted on two charges of criminal fraud. The maximum penalties, MSNBC reports, is 20 years for each charge.

Bannon, a right wing white nationalist is a so-called “populist conservative” who served President Donald Trump as White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor until August of 2017. He was also Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign CEO.

After leaving the White House he said he wanted to lead the “global populist movement,” and worked on more than a dozen political campaigns or movements, mostly in Europe, in an effort to spread his racist brand of nationalism.

An original co-founder, Bannon served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News after leaving the White House. He previously had bragged the far right wing website was “the platform for the alt-right.”

Upon learning the U.S. Postal Service had conducted the investigation and ultimately arrested Bannon, many on social media celebrated the irony, given Trump’s literal dismantling of the vital government agency.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), may have posted the best tweet:

And can we all take a moment to relish the sweet irony that Bannon was taken into custody by US Postal Service Agents. Through rain, sleet, snow, and worse they deliver medication, paychecks, absentee ballots … and JUSTICE! https://t.co/XLnPRC92QW — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 20, 2020

Steve Bannon arrested by US Postal Service Agents. Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 20, 2020

