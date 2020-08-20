CRIME
‘They Deliver’: Internet Celebrates ‘Sweet Irony’ of Steve Bannon Being Arrested by US Postal Service Agents
Former top Trump White House aide Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday morning by U.S. Postal Service agents, and will be indicted on two charges of criminal fraud. The maximum penalties, MSNBC reports, is 20 years for each charge.
Bannon, a right wing white nationalist is a so-called “populist conservative” who served President Donald Trump as White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor until August of 2017. He was also Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign CEO.
After leaving the White House he said he wanted to lead the “global populist movement,” and worked on more than a dozen political campaigns or movements, mostly in Europe, in an effort to spread his racist brand of nationalism.
An original co-founder, Bannon served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News after leaving the White House. He previously had bragged the far right wing website was “the platform for the alt-right.”
Upon learning the U.S. Postal Service had conducted the investigation and ultimately arrested Bannon, many on social media celebrated the irony, given Trump’s literal dismantling of the vital government agency.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), may have posted the best tweet:
And can we all take a moment to relish the sweet irony that Bannon was taken into custody by US Postal Service Agents. Through rain, sleet, snow, and worse they deliver medication, paychecks, absentee ballots … and JUSTICE! https://t.co/XLnPRC92QW
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 20, 2020
More:
Steve Bannon arrested by US Postal Service Agents.
Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 20, 2020
The best part about Steve Bannon’s arrest today is that he was arrested by agents from…
wait for it…
wait for it…
The US Postal Service!
Karma is a Don Jr.!!
Another Trump stooge goes down!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 20, 2020
Yes.
Steve Bannon was arrested on a boat, and the U.S. Postal Service was involved. https://t.co/idNytF19Ws pic.twitter.com/HQ7LHRJdOl
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 20, 2020
Thank you to the United States Postal Service for delivering our mail & arresting Steve Bannon
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 20, 2020
New definition of IRONY: @CBSNews is reporting that Bannon was taken into custody by agents of the U.S. Postal Service. https://t.co/wAz5lN1gP4
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 20, 2020
I can’t think of a more appropriate sweetener to the story of Steve Bannon getting taken down than it being by the freaking POSTAL SERVICE! For those playing along: in the last few months Trump tried to get rid of the SDNY and the USPS. I think there is a legal term for that…. https://t.co/72oX1jOiwv
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 20, 2020
Dude got arrested by the Postal Service, lol https://t.co/UihMHMUrhU
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 20, 2020
Always a US Postal Service angle: the US Postal Inspection Service helped out SDNY with the investigation and prosecution of Brian Kolfage and Steve Bannon + 2 others on charges of fraud in connection a multi-million dollar campaign to build a border wall pic.twitter.com/wVZwveJYsG
— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 20, 2020
The irony of US Postal Service agents arresting Steve Bannon on federal charges for stealing and defrauding donors of the “We Build the Wall.” The USPS! On the eve of tomorrow’s congressional hearing. pic.twitter.com/sroaSBMSYc
— Jeff (@jefeinchief) August 20, 2020
Sweet IRONY 😂Steve Bannon was arrested on a boat by agents of the @USPS the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is the criminal investigating arm of the Postal Service. https://t.co/JEX27Ac1Ut
— Venture Capital (@kelly2277) August 20, 2020
the postal service arresting steve bannon is almost too good. a million chefs kisses.
thank you for this, at least, 2020. https://t.co/slLVVWAb0s
— laura carlson (@laura_carolyn) August 20, 2020
Steve Bannon was taken into custody by the U.S. Postal Service. The writers this season have done an exceptional job.
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) August 20, 2020
