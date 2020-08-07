‘Robbing Us Blind!’: Photo of Trump Exiting Air Force One Leads to Angry Allegations Against His ‘Decadent Lifestyle’

President Donald Trump is taking a few days off to focus on what seems to have become his full time job: getting re-elected. Trump jetted to Ohio on Thursday, held a campaign-style event at a Whirlpool factory, paid for by the U.S. taxpayers, then headed off to a fundraiser where he raked in $5 million. Trump will headline two $250,000 per person Hamptons and New Jersey fundraisers this weekend, and at least one other where the price of entry will cost up to $50,000.

Meanwhile, a photo taken by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller has many spitting mad.

“Pres Trump steps off Air Force One in Morristown NJ to transfer to Marine One for the short flight to his golf club in Bedminster,” Knoller tweeted Thursday night.

It clearly hit a nerve, and the responses show it.

I don’t think most Americans have any clue how much this man costs us with his decadent lifestyle. That’s by design. https://t.co/my4FN7URth — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 7, 2020

He’s robbing us blind!

Look what he’s up to as our jobless nation is denied $600 UI 💥 #TrumpsPerpetualPandemic https://t.co/eRmfAX2vq5 — MsActiviss🌿 (@MsActiviss) August 7, 2020

The President is on vacation. https://t.co/3BuosjPFCl — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 7, 2020

It’s 22 miles. He’s taking a helicopter pic.twitter.com/Z5RbYqJHcp — Wortzusammensetzungen (@Leupp) August 7, 2020

Instead of stepping off, to Bedminister, he needs to step up and do his damn job. How many damned days off to golf does he need? 2,000 Americans died today and NJ was just slammed by a hurricane, hundreds of thousands of people without power there. Really? — Leslee *IStandWithDrFauci* (@Echo2Zs) August 7, 2020

Trump wants to accept the Republican nomination on the White House lawn to save money. I’ll give you a moment to let that sink in. 😐 https://t.co/1uXyIye3tU — Clara Barton (@ClaraBResist) August 7, 2020

We live in the flight path and hear Pres. Creep flying over our house each time he visits. You can actually feel the moral and ethical and civility indicators in our state decline when he’s here. You hear his plane & immediately want to engage in unethical conduct. — Steve Gorelick (@sgorelick) August 7, 2020

1. Donald’s holding the hand rails again.

2. New Jersey has a 14 day quarantine rule for anyone arriving who’s been in Ohio. Why is Trump allowed out of his room at his golf club? https://t.co/MYIpgiCmbo — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 7, 2020

These are now 3 day weekend visits to his private club for leisure time and grifting. — GirlBoss (@AllisonNYAROR) August 7, 2020

He is absolutely stealing from the US!!! How can people still support him? I just dont understand. https://t.co/6qBA33iyCw — Shari Cunningham (@scunningha006) August 7, 2020

Millions in stupid expenses. People can’t even afford buses and he’s robbing the coffers blind. — Giggles the Squirrel Wears A Mask (@escapedacult) August 7, 2020

Love how Trump takes off for ANOTHER long weekend to golf while US economy craters & a pandemic is raging. Good times. https://t.co/BhhcLrdWZR — Trish Lee (@CrazyMomma007) August 7, 2020

