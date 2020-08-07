Connect with us

‘Robbing Us Blind!’: Photo of Trump Exiting Air Force One Leads to Angry Allegations Against His ‘Decadent Lifestyle’

President Donald Trump is taking a few days off to focus on what seems to have become his full time job: getting re-elected. Trump jetted to Ohio on Thursday, held a campaign-style event at a Whirlpool factory, paid for by the U.S. taxpayers, then headed off to a fundraiser where he raked in $5 million. Trump will headline two $250,000 per person Hamptons and New Jersey fundraisers this weekend, and at least one other where the price of entry will cost up to $50,000.

Meanwhile, a photo taken by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller has many spitting mad.

“Pres Trump steps off Air Force One in Morristown NJ to transfer to Marine One for the short flight to his golf club in Bedminster,” Knoller tweeted Thursday night.

It clearly hit a nerve, and the responses show it.

