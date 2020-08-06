Connect with us

Pence Brags About Plan to Fight Mail-In Votes: Trump Will ‘Head Straight to the Courthouse’ — Hints at Using SCOTUS to Win

Vice President Mike Pence let down his guard in an interview with David Brody, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network reporter in a just-released video about the Trump administration’s plan to fight the mail-in voting process to win the election – and possibly to use the Supreme Court to win.

Pence bragged that the Trump administration – not the Trump campaign, which shows there is no line between the two – has plans to challenge mail-in ballots in court.

“You’re going to see this president and our administration head straight to the courthouse,” Pence declared, proudly. “We’re going to oppose universal mail-in voting.”

“We’re going to lean into the courts at every level,” he added, suggesting they already have a plan to take the battle to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier this week one noted author claimed Jared Kushner is “in charge of planning [a] last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor.”

Watch the vice president’s remarks:

 

