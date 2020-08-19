CRIME
Pelosi: Postmaster General Told Me He Has ‘No Intention’ of Allowing Overtime or Replacing Any Equipment Removed
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to President Donald Trump’s Postmaster General and he “admitted” he has “no intention” of granting necessary overtime or replacing the mail sorting machines and mailboxes he has removed.
Louis DeJoy “frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works,” Pelosi told the Associated Press.
Pelosi spoke with DeJoy by phone, telling him she says, his decision to merely, temporarily pause his destructive actions is “wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.”
On Tuesday DeJoy issued a statement announcing he had paused the removal of mailboxes and high-volume mail sorting machines, but on Wednesday a local Michigan reporter filmed a mail-sorting machine “graveyard,” and revealed postal workers say the removal of the machines is still ongoing.
“Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy,” WOOD-TV’s Heather Walker said.
CRIME
Watch: Local Reporter Reveals USPS Mail Sorting Machine ‘Graveyard’ – Dismantling Continues After DeJoy Said It Stopped
A local Michigan reporter posted video of what she is calling a high-volume mail-sorting machine “graveyard,” and says the dismantling of the multi-million dollar machines has continued as recently as today – despite Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s claim on Tuesday he had stopped the removal of the vital equipment.
WOOD-TV anchor and investigative reporter Heather Walker says at the Patterson Ave post office in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Walker says the mail-sorting machines “have been yanked out,” and the cords cut. She also showed a very large dumpster which she says has been filled and emptied three times with mail-sorting machines in just one week.
.@USPS GR Patterson location has pieces of the mail sorting machines out in the parking lot. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/OuugjhTbfE
— Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020
Walker says the order came directly from the Postmaster General:
Internal sources say mail sorting machines are being dismantled at downtown GR post office. Process started yesterday. Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/tNm9pXjcnU
— Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020
“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” DeJoy claimed 24 hours ago, “I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”
Michigan is a swing state.
CRIME
‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General
Two top House Democrats are asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to open a criminal investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, accusing him of slowing the mail and disrupting USPS operations in an attempt to help President Donald Trump win re-election.
“There is overwhelming evidence that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have hindered the passage of mail,” say Members of Congress Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) in a letter to the FBI Director, as The Hill reports. “If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes.”
They also point to President Donald Trump’s actions.
“For several years, the President has repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of mail-in voting. Recently, he stated, ‘if we don’t make a deal that means they don’t get the money,’ and, ‘that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.'”
“Postmaster General DeJoy donated over $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund; hosted Trump for a fundraiser at his home; has no experience as a letter carrier or postal supervisor; and at the time of his appointment was overseeing fundraising for the Republican National Convention,” the two Democrats note.
Related – Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
Read their letter here, via MSNBC’s Michael Del Moro:
Scoop on @Morning_Joe: Two Democratic members of House Judiciary are calling for a criminal inquiry of Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors. Here’s the letter to the FBI from @RepTedLieu & @RepJeffries. pic.twitter.com/fj0N4dpnvr
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 17, 2020
CRIME
Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud by Manhattan District Attorney, Legal Filing Suggests
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Monday moved to dismiss a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s attorneys, and in that legal filing suggested he is investigating the president and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud.
Vance “made the disclosure in a new federal court filing arguing Mr. Trump should have to comply with its subpoena seeking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Trump has asked a judge to declare the subpoena invalid.”
The filing cites “undisputed” news reports to make clear that Vance has a legal basis for his subpoena ordering Trump’s accounting firm to hand over 8 years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month supported Vance’s attempts to obtain the documents.
A nearly two-year old New York Times investigation found that “President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents,”
