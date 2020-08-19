Pelosi: Postmaster General Told Me He Has ‘No Intention’ of Allowing Overtime or Replacing Any Equipment Removed

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to President Donald Trump’s Postmaster General and he “admitted” he has “no intention” of granting necessary overtime or replacing the mail sorting machines and mailboxes he has removed.

Louis DeJoy “frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works,” Pelosi told the Associated Press.

Pelosi spoke with DeJoy by phone, telling him she says, his decision to merely, temporarily pause his destructive actions is “wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.”

On Tuesday DeJoy issued a statement announcing he had paused the removal of mailboxes and high-volume mail sorting machines, but on Wednesday a local Michigan reporter filmed a mail-sorting machine “graveyard,” and revealed postal workers say the removal of the machines is still ongoing.

“Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy,” WOOD-TV’s Heather Walker said.