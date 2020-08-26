Connect with us

AMERICAN FASCIST

‘Literally Copied From Putin and the Kremlin’: Intelligence Expert Blasts Trump’s White House RNC Performance

Published

on

Intelligence and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance is criticizing President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention performance from Tuesday night, noting the extreme similarity to images of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

President Trump inappropriately if not illegally used uniformed members of the U.S. Military in video of him walking in the White House to attend a citizenship naturalization ceremony for five immigrants, staged for the RNC. (Ethics experts say the use of the White House for a political campaign is unprecedented, a gross abuse of power, and entirely inappropriate. There are also concerns of violations of the Hatch Act.)

“This entire camera shot is LITERALLY COPIED FROM PUTIN & THE KREMLIN,” Nance, noticing the disturbing parallel,  said on Twitter. “The soldiers, the doors opening, the red carpet.” He called it “disgraceful.”

Here’s a screenshot from video the White House released Tuesday of the naturalization ceremony:

Here’s an image of the Russian Honor Guard opening the doors for President Vladimir Putin.

Nance wasn’t the only one who noticed:

Nance points to this mashup as well:

Here’s the White House’s video. It’s unclear why it needed to begin with the members of the military opening the doors for Trump, or him walking into the room.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.