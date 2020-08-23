Kellyanne Conway Out

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of the month. The Counselor to the President, who was also the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign, told President Trump of her plans to leave Sunday night, just one day before the start of the RNC convention.

Conway is leaving to focus more time on her family, she said, according to The Washington Post. Her husband George Conway, a noted attorney and founding member of the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, suggested earlier Sunday he might be stepping back from his public role as a Trump critic.

I *may* be taking a Twitter hiatus soon. If I do, I’d like to leave all of you with a few thoughts. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2020

In a statement, Conway called her time in the Trump administration “heady” and “humbling,” and said she and George were making the decision based on what they think is best for their four children.

“We disagree about plenty,” she wrote of her and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

She insists leaving “is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

George Conway minutes ago also confirmed his plans.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

He also waged one of his greatest attacks yet against Trump earlier today.

As a sociopath or psychopath, he lacks any human conscience, and, as a consequence, has done the nation great harm.https://t.co/3gNzDhN4rI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2020

Conway released a statement via Dropbox, without any letterhead, which you can read here.

The New York Daily News adds that daughter Claudia Conway, who is 15, announced Saturday night, “i’m devasted [sic] that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.”

“i’m officially pushing for emancipation,” she said.

This is a breaking news and developing story.