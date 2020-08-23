IS THERE MORE TO THIS?
Kellyanne Conway Out
Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of the month. The Counselor to the President, who was also the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign, told President Trump of her plans to leave Sunday night, just one day before the start of the RNC convention.
Conway is leaving to focus more time on her family, she said, according to The Washington Post. Her husband George Conway, a noted attorney and founding member of the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, suggested earlier Sunday he might be stepping back from his public role as a Trump critic.
I *may* be taking a Twitter hiatus soon. If I do, I’d like to leave all of you with a few thoughts.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2020
In a statement, Conway called her time in the Trump administration “heady” and “humbling,” and said she and George were making the decision based on what they think is best for their four children.
“We disagree about plenty,” she wrote of her and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”
She insists leaving “is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”
George Conway minutes ago also confirmed his plans.
So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.
Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020
He also waged one of his greatest attacks yet against Trump earlier today.
As a sociopath or psychopath, he lacks any human conscience, and, as a consequence, has done the nation great harm.https://t.co/3gNzDhN4rI
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2020
Conway released a statement via Dropbox, without any letterhead, which you can read here.
The New York Daily News adds that daughter Claudia Conway, who is 15, announced Saturday night, “i’m devasted [sic] that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.”
“i’m officially pushing for emancipation,” she said.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- INCOMPETENCE OR INTENTIONAL MISMANAGEMENT?2 days ago
‘Look Me in the Eye’: Democrat Destroys DeJoy – ‘You Didn’t Do Any Analysis’ to See How Seniors Would Be Impacted
- WE SHOULD TRUST YOU WHY?3 days ago
‘Had No Idea’: DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He ‘Was Unaware’ Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed
- COMMANDER-IN-INCOMPETENCE1 day ago
Judge Orders Trump to Pay $44,100 to Cover His Porn Star Mistress’ Legal Fees
- OPINION3 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Devastated as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Praises Joe Biden’s Convention Speech
- LOCK HIM UP?2 days ago
‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury
- ETHICS – WHAT ETHICS?2 days ago
‘Proud’ QAnon-Candidate Endorser Matt Gaetz Unanimously Admonished by House Ethics Committee Over Conduct Code
- News2 days ago
‘Court Is Not Persuaded’: Federal Judge Rejects Trump’s Request for Emergency Stay on Handing Over His Taxes
- News3 days ago
Watch: Trump Threatens to Send Law Enforcement to Polling Places During Fox News Interview