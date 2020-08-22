Connect with us

COMMANDER-IN-INCOMPETENCE

Judge Orders Trump to Pay $44,100 to Cover His Porn Star Mistress’ Legal Fees

Published

on

A California Superior Court judge has ordered Republican President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to former porn actress Stormy Daniels (birth name Stephanie Clifford) to cover her legal fees incurred by the legal battles around her nondisclosure agreement to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal broke the story of Trump paying $130,000 to Clifford as hush money. Their alleged affair is said to have occurred just after Trump’s wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Barron. Clifford called their sexual encounter “generic.”

Clifford and other Twitter commentators took the occasion of this legal decision to laugh at Trump’s expense.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

COMMANDER-IN-INCOMPETENCE

Defense Dept. Deploying New Troops to Middle East Over Tensions in Turkey Days After Trump Pulls Out US Forces

Published

11 months ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be deploying up to 1800 new  troops into the Middle East in response to the tensions caused when President Donald Trump pulls U.S. forces out of Northern Syria. The Commander-in-Chief’s move has led to dozens of deaths, mostly civilians, and the displacement of at least 100,000 people, after Turkish dictator Recep Erdogan began an immediate assault on the Kurds, who are allies of the U.S. and helped in the fight against ISIS.

Bloomberg News reports the “new deployment of U.S. forces to the Middle East” will begin “as tensions rise over Turkey’s military operations in northern Syria and an explosion on an Iranian oil tanker.”

In defending his highly-criticized decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria, Trump repeatedly said he was fulfilling his promise to end “endless wars.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.