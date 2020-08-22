COMMANDER-IN-INCOMPETENCE
Judge Orders Trump to Pay $44,100 to Cover His Porn Star Mistress’ Legal Fees
A California Superior Court judge has ordered Republican President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to former porn actress Stormy Daniels (birth name Stephanie Clifford) to cover her legal fees incurred by the legal battles around her nondisclosure agreement to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.
In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal broke the story of Trump paying $130,000 to Clifford as hush money. Their alleged affair is said to have occurred just after Trump’s wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Barron. Clifford called their sexual encounter “generic.”
Clifford and other Twitter commentators took the occasion of this legal decision to laugh at Trump’s expense.
Yup. Another win! #teamstormy https://t.co/1sBUWsA5tc
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 21, 2020
Trump literally cheated on his wife with porn stars and divorced multiple times. He’s a bankrupt casino clown and a joke who uses religion and “God” like a swindling snake oil salesmen. And just yesterday, Trump was ordered by court to pay Stormy Daniels $44,000 in legal fees.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 22, 2020
1. Donald Trump lied about Democrats removing the word God from the Pledge at their convention.
2. Donald Trump to pay Stormy Daniels’ legal fees after lying about their encounter shortly after his son was born.
Exodus 20:16. https://t.co/EHmCxrlTO7
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 22, 2020
I usually hate the"If Obama" comparisons, buuuuuut…
If Obama 👇🏿🤯🤦🏿♂️https://t.co/O6xAy8baO8
— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 22, 2020
Why would any woman vote for the “grab them by the pussy” president? #LecherousWanker #StormyDaniels is trending again pic.twitter.com/yQ7dkmVj0w
— Da Man (@PB14467416) August 22, 2020
BREAKING: Donald Trump was just ordered by a judge to pay Stormy Daniels $44,000 for the legal fees she incurred while trying to fight to get out of the NDA she signed with Trump, not to divulge their affair.
I can't wait to watch Melania swat away his hand at the RNC.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 22, 2020
And then they said he has to pay Stormy Daniels court fees. pic.twitter.com/Y2UgY5O9J3
— Dycadon (@Dyann057) August 22, 2020
Judge orders @realDonaldTrump to pay Stormy Daniels . One more reminder that the leader of today's @GOP is a sexual predator & serial adulterer who has been credibly accused of dozens of rapes (including underage), & suspected of incest & pedophilia. https://t.co/F598o7GbKr
— Sol (@forwardarc) August 22, 2020
Seems like the only qualified, non-criminal person Trump ever hired was Stormy Daniels.
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 22, 2020
In a normal world this would be a career ending scandal but in trumpworld it’s just a normal Friday https://t.co/A8U8zhkTfb
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 22, 2020
Trump having to pay Porn Star Stormy Daniels' legal fees is the Gift that Keeps on Giving. Can't wait for next week's RNC event! pic.twitter.com/IXUhgnE5ye
— Pete Love (@1dream65) August 22, 2020
Trump ordered to pay Stormy Daniels court fees, I wonder if his God would approve. pic.twitter.com/YBaMubZqak
— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) August 22, 2020
#StormyDaniels really just wants sum of these eyedrops tbhh👁👄👁 https://t.co/qf43QyhTJt pic.twitter.com/4Vz6QPHF9O
— Esteban Angomas (@estebanitooo) August 22, 2020
Defense Dept. Deploying New Troops to Middle East Over Tensions in Turkey Days After Trump Pulls Out US Forces
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be deploying up to 1800 new troops into the Middle East in response to the tensions caused when President Donald Trump pulls U.S. forces out of Northern Syria. The Commander-in-Chief’s move has led to dozens of deaths, mostly civilians, and the displacement of at least 100,000 people, after Turkish dictator Recep Erdogan began an immediate assault on the Kurds, who are allies of the U.S. and helped in the fight against ISIS.
Bloomberg News reports the “new deployment of U.S. forces to the Middle East” will begin “as tensions rise over Turkey’s military operations in northern Syria and an explosion on an Iranian oil tanker.”
In defending his highly-criticized decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria, Trump repeatedly said he was fulfilling his promise to end “endless wars.”
Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East. Moved our 50 soldiers out. Turkey MUST take over captured ISIS fighters that Europe refused to have returned. The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending! https://t.co/Fbcem9i55Z
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
