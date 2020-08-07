THEY SERIOUSLY THINK YOU'RE STUPID
‘It’s Called Obamacare’: Trump Scorched for Bragging He Will Sign Order Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions – Which Is Already Law
President Donald Trump Friday night, desperate to save his flailing re-election campaign with less than 100 days to go, promised to force insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions – a policy that has existed for years as current law under ObamaCare, and with no increase in premiums.
“Over the next two weeks I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers,” Trump said from his Bedminster golf resort. “That’s a big thing. I’ve always been very strongly in favor. We have to cover pre-existing conditions so we will be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all of its customers.”
“This has never been done before,” Trump said, in a massive lie.
In fact, Trump and his administration are not only suing to get rid of the requirement to cover people with pre-existing conditions, they have begged the Supreme court to void all of ObamaCare – the entire Affordable Care Act.
Right on cue, Trump’s top campaign advisors went to work, tweeting out the “news.”
Here’s Boris Epshteyn, Trump 2020 Strategic Advisor for Coalitions, a former Special Assistant to the President:
🚨 HUGE NEWS 🚨 @realDonaldTrump announces Executive Order to ensure that health insurance companies cover pre – existing conditions.
MAJOR!
— Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 7, 2020
Here’s Jason Miller, Trump 2020 campaign Senior Advisor, a 2016 campaign communications advisor (who left the team under a cloud just before Trump entered the White House):
Huge news just now – @realDonaldTrump announces upcoming EO to cover pre-existing conditions. Big, big, big news.
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 7, 2020
And here’s former Trump acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell:
Trump: Insurance companies must cover pre-existing conditions.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 7, 2020
All of them, including the president, were destroyed on social media.
🚨 HUGEST NEWS 🚨@realDonaldTrump announces Executive Order to ensure that women have right to vote.
MAJOR!
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 8, 2020
The Affordable Care Act took care of that, spiffy. You know, the one he’s trying to kill?
— Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer (@k2cbro) August 8, 2020
HUGE NEWS! Trump is trying to take credit for Obama making sure pre-existing conditions were covered by insurance companies many years ago! HUGE NEWS! His cult members actually believe this bullshit! HUGE NEWS! They’re all huge criminals who work for the Russian mafia!
— God (@thegoodgodabove) August 8, 2020
The Trump Administration is now suing itself to both require and eliminate insurance denials over pre-existing medical conditions. Asked which side he’s actually on, Trump said, “It is what it is.”
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2020
Are you stupid? They are already covered under the ACA. God I cannot belive how gullible and stupid half this country has become.
— Socially Distanced Democrat (@ProgDemLib) August 8, 2020
🚨 HUGE NEWS 🚨 @realDonaldTrump announces he is going to follow a law that passed 10 years ago.
MAJOR!
— YS (@NYinLA2121) August 8, 2020
Sorry, genius, that pumpkin-faced fuckopotamus ain’t getting credit for something Obama made law in 2010.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 8, 2020
Let me get this straight.
Trump is signing an executive order to require insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions via the ACA, a law he’s currently suing to eliminate?
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 7, 2020
Folks, don’t underestimate Trumpists propensity for brazen lies. Preexisting conditions were attacked by Trump, now he’s trying to take credit.
And Trump trashed trans protections, but Grenell still claimed Trump was somehow for LGBTQ.
They lie.
— Miranda Mirror (@mirror_miranda) August 8, 2020
You dumb fck. We already have it. It’s called obamacare.
HUGE NEWS is right!
— michaelrh 🏳️🌈 (@fgsweetdog) August 8, 2020
THIS IS AMAZING AND BRILLIANT AND I AM SO GRATEFUL THAT THE PRESIDENT DID THIS…in 2010.
Nice try, assholes.
— Red *Person Woman Man Camera TV* (@Redpainter1) August 8, 2020
