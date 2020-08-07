Connect with us

THEY SERIOUSLY THINK YOU'RE STUPID

‘It’s Called Obamacare’: Trump Scorched for Bragging He Will Sign Order Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions – Which Is Already Law

President Donald Trump Friday night, desperate to save his flailing re-election campaign with less than 100 days to go, promised to force insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions – a policy that has existed for years as current law under ObamaCare, and with no increase in premiums.

“Over the next two weeks I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers,” Trump said from his Bedminster golf resort. “That’s a big thing. I’ve always been very strongly in favor. We have to cover pre-existing conditions so we will be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all of its customers.”

“This has never been done before,” Trump said, in a massive lie.

In fact, Trump and his administration are not only suing to get rid of the requirement to cover people with pre-existing conditions, they have begged the Supreme court to void all of ObamaCare – the entire Affordable Care Act.

Right on cue, Trump’s top campaign advisors went to work, tweeting out the “news.”

Here’s Boris Epshteyn, Trump 2020 Strategic Advisor for Coalitions, a former Special Assistant to the President:

Here’s Jason Miller, Trump 2020 campaign Senior Advisor, a 2016 campaign communications advisor (who left the team under a cloud just before Trump entered the White House):

And here’s former Trump acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell:

All of them, including the president, were destroyed on social media.

