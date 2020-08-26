Connect with us

OUR FASCIST PRESIDENT

‘He Doesn’t Get How Weak This Makes Him Look’: Trump Installs Massive Fence Around White House Ahead of RNC Speech

During the George Floyd protests President Donald Trump had fencing placed around the White House and even tear gassed peaceful protestors standing in the park across the street so he could have a photo-op.

But according to NBC News’ Garrett Haake and many people on the ground in Washington, D.C., the White House is putting up even more fencing than they installed a few months ago.

Why?

President Donald Trump is delivering his renomination acceptance speech Thursday night, at the White House, an unprecedented if not illegal event.

The Secret Service says the fencing is being installed to “ensure public safety.” That’s unlikely; more likely is to ensure the safety of the President. There is no statement saying who is paying for the fencing.

Responses to the fencing has been strong. One person says the White House is creating a “compound,” and that it looks “alarming.” Others are calling it “cowardly.” And yet another asks, “Does the White House expect an attack?”

This is unprecedented. Even President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president who reportedly suffered far more death threats than any other president never created a “compound” or even added extra fencing.

NBC News reports that the “National Park Service said in a public notice that public areas around the White House would be closed on certain days this week ‘to provide security and ensure public safety for Republican National Convention events on the White House South Lawn.'”

Here are more photos, videos, and reactions:

 

