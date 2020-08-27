‘Don’t Trust Trump With Your Kid’s Life’ Says Gold Star Dad of Navy SEAL Who Was First to Die Under President

Bill Owens, a Gold Star father whose son, Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens was the first soldier to die in combat under President Donald Trump, is blasting the Commander-in-Chief on a wide variety of issues, including ordering – from a dinner table – the strike that resulted in his son’s death.

Senior Chief Petty Officer William Ryan Owens was a decorated Navy SEAL who died January 29, 2017, just nine days into Trump’s presidency, during the Raid on Yakla, Yemen.

“The mission was approved over dinner five days after the presidential inauguration by Trump and his closest advisers,” The Guardian reported just days after the “botched” raid. “US military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.”

The New York Times had called it “risky,” adding that Trump “hailed his first counterterrorism operation as a success,” to which experts disagree.

In a new ad for VoteVets, a PAC and non-profit, Bill Owens says Trump “ordered Ryan’s SEAL team, not from the Situation Room with all the intelligence assembled, but sitting across a dinner table from Steve Bannon.”

“There was no vital interest in play. Just Donald Trump, playing big man going to war. And when it went horribly wrong, Donald Trump demeaned my son’s sacrifice to play to the crowd.”

“For nearly four years. Trump has assailed our country’s core values. When Russia put bounties on our troops’ heads, Trump defended Putin instead of our military. He knee-caped the postal service to undermine our right to vote. He’s misled us throughout the pandemic. 200,000 Americans will have died before we vote. They and Ryan have one thing in common. It doesn’t have to be, but for Donald Trump.”

“If you hear one thing. Let it be this. Don’t trust Donald Trump, with your kid’s life or your own.”

Watch: