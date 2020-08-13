Connect with us

‘Damned Evil’: Trump Shocks Americans With Open Boasts About Defunding the Post Office Before Election

President Donald Trump has shocked many Americans with his declaration that he doesn’t want to give the United States Postal Service enough funding to count ballots that have been sent via mail.

When asked by Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo about extra funding for the Post Office during a Thursday morning interview, Trump explicitly tied his refusal to give the USPS what it needed with his desire to block mail-in voting.

“Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

Americans watching the interview quickly took to Twitter to express their shock and outrage — check out some reactions below.

