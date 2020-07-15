'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
‘Where Is the Law?’: Internet Trashes Trump as He Feeds Off Anger Over Ivanka’s Illegal Goya Endorsement With One of His Own
Outrage was immediate when First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump endorsed Goya Foods in a tweet late Tuesday night. Government ethics experts says it clearly violated federal law. Worse, it came just days after the CEO of Goya praised President Donald Trump from the Rose Garden at the White House, saying the country is “truly blessed” to have Trump as president.
Moments ago, clearly smelling the widespread outrage, President Donald Trump did a Goya Foods endorsement of his own.
Many Americans are furious, especially given the coronavirus pandemic that Trump is ignoring.
He’s busy selling Goya.
Priorities, you know.
True story, sadly. pic.twitter.com/AmamW8me8Z
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 15, 2020
It’s appalling that the current president of the USA is actively promoting the products of a for-profit company & doing so from the White House – literally! And as is always the case, there are no consequences for this grossly unethical conduct.https://t.co/z1Kc7seX6K pic.twitter.com/Aa33AqOQWV
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 15, 2020
@OfficeGovEthics What the Trump family office has done with the Goya brand is illegal, I am a federal employee and this is unacceptable, anyone else would’ve been fired on the spot! #WTF
— MCT (@maocaldastolson) July 15, 2020
Jesus fucking Christ, can’t we end this shit already? We’re living inside of a parody and it’s not cute or funny at all anymore. https://t.co/RLLjXtyiFK
— PUT AN ANTI-RACIST SKULL ON IT 💀 (@DreadGazeebo) July 15, 2020
The president and his daughter are committing ethics violations and nobody will do anything about it b/c the attorney general is too busy looking for peaceful protesters to gas and even tweeting about it feels like a giant waste of time b/c Trump is also getting people killed.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 15, 2020
Trump shares photo with Goya Foods products after Ivanka faces criticism https://t.co/Vh7RgQBNTV YOUR POS PRESIDENT ADVERTISING FOR GOYA FOODS. LIKE ALL ELSE HE HAS DONE TOTALLY ILLEGAL. WHERE IS THE LAW????
— George Weinkotz (@george124) July 15, 2020
As if she’s ever seen a can of black beans before. trump himself did a photo “ad” for Goya also. None of them have the slightest concept of what “illegal” means.#PhonyJoni
— Matt (@Giant_Cyclone) July 15, 2020
Exactly. All talk but no action. Trump is also endorsing Goya with their products spread all over the Oval Office desk. This is illegal. Action needs to be taken NOW!
— Cher Davis (@cherdavis1000) July 15, 2020
@realDonaldTrump @TheJusticeDept It’s illegal for you and daddy to do this while in office. You want to do this then quit your job and go work for Goya. I have never seen such a corrupt administration and family. pic.twitter.com/qyfYnBUueC
— Rosemary (@Rosemar61825725) July 15, 2020
