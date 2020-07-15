Connect with us

'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'

‘Where Is the Law?’: Internet Trashes Trump as He Feeds Off Anger Over Ivanka’s Illegal Goya Endorsement With One of His Own

Outrage was immediate when First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump endorsed Goya Foods in a tweet  late Tuesday night. Government ethics experts says it clearly violated federal law. Worse, it came just days after the CEO of Goya praised President Donald Trump from the Rose Garden at the White House, saying the country is “truly blessed” to have Trump as president.

Moments ago, clearly smelling the widespread outrage, President Donald Trump did a Goya Foods endorsement of his own.

 

Many Americans are furious, especially given the coronavirus pandemic that Trump is ignoring.

 

 

