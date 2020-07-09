TRUMP DOES NOT LOVE OUR TROOPS
Trump Officials Demanded the Army ‘Dig for Misconduct’ to Justify Firing Lt. Col. Vindman
This week, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman willingly left the Army after decades of honorable service. He cited a concerted campaign of “bullying” from the highest branches of power in the United States, and now more details are becoming known.
A New Yorker report revealed that top aides to President Donald Trump were told that they needed to find dirt on Vindman that could justify the firing of the decorated war hero.
“Vindman expected to go to the National War College this fall—a low-profile assignment—then take another foreign posting,” the New Yorker reported. “But, in a final act of revenge, the White House recently made clear that Trump opposed Vindman’s promotion. Senior Administration officials told [Defense Secretary Mark] Esper and Ryan McCarthy, the Secretary of the Army, to dig for misconduct that would justify blocking Vindman’s promotion. They couldn’t find anything, multiple sources told me. Others in the military chain of command began to warn Vindman that he would never be deployable overseas again—despite his language skills and regional expertise.”
Vindman’s crime was complying with a subpoena.
Read the full report from the New Yorker.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DON'T LET THE DOOR...2 days ago
Rachel Maddow Can Hardly Contain Herself Reading Mary Trump’s Tell-All
- 'WHAT REAL JOURNALISM LOOKS LIKE'3 days ago
Chris Cuomo Has Had Enough, Tells Trump, Pence: ‘Do Your Damn Job’
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Mary Trump: President Never Took SATs — and Paid Someone Else to Do It for Him
- 'INCALCULABLE HARM'3 days ago
Anderson Cooper: Americans Die While Trump is ‘Safe Inside His Biological Bunker’
- GROW UP DONALD13 hours ago
‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum
- BUCKLE UP BUTTERCUP2 days ago
J. K. Rowling Compares ‘Transgender Hormone Therapy to Gay Conversion Therapy’
- News16 hours ago
‘A Democratic Tsunami’: Top Election Forecaster Changes 2020 Prediction
- News2 days ago
SCOTUS Turns a Blind Eye to Religious Workplace Discrimination in New Ruling