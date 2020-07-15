News
‘Total Failure’: Voters in COVID-Afflicted Texas City Go Off on Trump’s Pandemic Response
The city of McKinney, Texas has traditionally been a Republican stronghold in the Lone Star state.
However, some voters in the city told CNN this week that they are completely fed up with the way the president is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Failure,” said local resident Greg Evans. “Total failure. His actions and lack of actions have exacerbated the effects of the pandemic on all Americans.”
“He’s not taking responsibility for anything he does,” explained Wanda Phillips, who will be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden this fall. “He always blames someone else.”
Amir Haddad, meanwhile, hammered the president for saying the virus would “just go away by itself.”
“Those are the things that really bother me as a citizen,” he said. “He really takes it very lightly.”
However, Trump supporter Cecilia Levings told CNN that many people are simply second guessing the president and playing “armchair quarterback.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘So Are White People’: Trump Lashes Out at Reporter’s ‘Terrible Question’ About Black Americans Being Killed by Cops
President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter Tuesday afternoon, calling her question about Black Americans being killed by police “terrible.” He then repeatedly insisted that white people are also being killed by law enforcement, suggesting because of that it isn’t a problem.
“You said George Floyd’s death was a terrible thing,” CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge told the President in an interview outside the White House. “Why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”
“And so are white people,” Trump replied. “So are white people,” he repeated with indignation.
“What a terrible question to ask,” the president added, as he often does when speaking with reporters who are women. “So are white people,” he said for the third time, as if he were personally offended.
“More white people, by the way,” Trump continued, clearly aggrieved, and as if he were correcting Herridge. “More white people.”
President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that “more White people” are dying at the hands of police than Black people. Watch excerpts on CBSN, more tonight on @CBSEveningNews and tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning https://t.co/NeBLT0LG0p pic.twitter.com/XIwyARJBBl
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2020
News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With ‘Possible Infection’: Report
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a “possible infection,” according to CNBC.
She has been sent to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the Supreme Court says in a statement, noting she had “fever and chills” last night.
Currently she is “resting comfortably” and is on intravenous antibiotics.
JUST IN: #SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/6pZ5oShvyn
— Nicole Ninh (@nicninh) July 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Lawsuits Force Trump to Cave on Threat to Deport Immigrant Students Whose Classes Move Online During Pandemic
President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) says it will not deport students legally in the U.S. on student visas if their colleges and universities move their courses online during the pandemic. Last week Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sued the administration to get the decision reversed.
The threat was largely seen as tied to President Donald Trump’s campaign push to have all schools reopen in the fall, a means to move the economy forward so parents are able to return to work and not have to be concerned about childcare.
“U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Tuesday announced that the U.S. had agreed with Harvard and MIT to rescind a new policy requiring the students to take at least one in-person class,” Bloomberg News reports. They add that “a dozen ‘friend of the court’ briefs [were] filed in support of the Harvard suit from hundreds of universities and some of the country’s largest tech companies.”
17 states also filed suit against the Trump administration in a separate case.
Many thousands of students could hav been forced to leave the country, returning in some cases to nations where time zones and internet access laws make it difficult to participate in online learning.
Immigration attorney Greg Siskind calls it a “HUGE surrender” by the Trump administration.
So to summarize – The Trump Administration has rescinded the 7/6 F-1 students directive. Schools can go online if they want. No new I-20s needed. F-1 visas should be proceeding. Congratulations Harvard and the Wilmer Hale team. Big big win!
— (((Greg Siskind))) (@gsiskind) July 14, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
- WHAM!2 days ago
RNC’s Attack on Biden Backfires – Internet Cheers Old Photo of Joe Holding His Young Son in His Arms
- HYPOCRISY ALERT2 days ago
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
- WTH?1 day ago
‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’
- 'THE BEST PEOPLE'2 days ago
Trump’s Top White House and Campaign Officials Are Struggling: Reports
- AYFKM?1 day ago
‘Propaganda Machine’ Kayleigh McEnany Blasted for False Claim Trump Has ‘Great Record’ on LGBTQ Issues
- News2 days ago
Morning Joe’s Mika Rains Hell on ‘Pathetic’ Trump for White House Smear Campaign Against Dr Fauci
- BYE2 days ago
Trump Jr Ripped for ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Stupidity’ as Group Releases New #ByeDonJr Ad