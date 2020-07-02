Connect with us

Texas Governor Breaks With GOP – Mandates Masks as State Sees Huge Coronavirus Spike but Very Little Testing

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is breaking with his Republican party and mandating the wearing of masks in all public spaces statewide, as the Lone Star State explodes with coronavirus cases. Hospitals are over capacity and Texas is seeing a sharp rise in new cases.

Masks must now be worn in all public spaces in any county that has 20 or more cases of coronavirus, the governor’s executive order reads.

Texas has 175,509 coronavirus cases, the fourth highest in the nation. In coronavirus deaths Texas ranks 15th, with 2,541. The state ranks 42nd in coronavirus testing per capita.

Abbott in a secret recording was caught saying he knew opening his state back up would lead to a large number of coronavirus cases. The state has continued to ignore the importance of testing.

On Tuesday The Dallas Morning News reported some people are waiting up to a month to get the results from their coronavirus tests. Also on Tuesday Texas recorded nearly 7000 new cases just for the day.

President Donald Trump repeatedly has insisted America leads the world in testing, which is false.

 

