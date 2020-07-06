NO GOING ROGUE
Supreme Court Rules Electors Cannot Go Rogue, Must Follow State Law to Choose President
In a unanimous decision the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled electors must cast their Electoral College vote in accordance with their state’s law, giving support to the popular vote winner movement, and handing a defeat to “rogue” electors, as NBC News reports.
The court ruled that electors are not “free-agents,” as MSNBC’s Pete Williams described, and must cast their votes as pledged. States, the court ruled, can penalize so-called “faithless-electors.” The can also remove electors who refuse, the court ruled, Politico adds.
Axios notes the “2016 presidential election saw 10 electors vote for someone other than their state’s chosen candidate — highlighting how faithless electors could have the potential to swing an election.”
Justice Elena Kagan wrote the majority.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story has been updated to include language about following state law.
