Stacey Abrams Is Trending Because 'Openly Pro-Virus' Brian Kemp Just Banned Cities From Requiring Masks – After Meeting Trump

Welcome to Georgia, the state that ranks eighth in population but fourth in new COVID-19 cases.

As the coronavirus spreads across the Peach State, Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday issued an executive order banning all cities and town from requiring face masks to be worn. Curiously, the directive came just hours after he met with President Donald Trump.

(That’s Gov. Kemp in the photo above on the right on Wednesday, wearing a mask, speaking with President Trump.)

That means at least 15 cities currently requiring face masks now have to rescind those orders.

Face masks have proven to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is unchecked in the United States, but under control in many other countries across the globe.

Kemp, who some believe effectively stole the gubernatorial election from former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, was one of the last governors to shut down his state. He finally did after falsely suggesting the CDC had just discovered asymptomatic people spread the virus, a fact that was known for at least weeks. Kemp was also the first governor to open up his state. It was a decision so extreme it even drew a rebuke from President Trump. Later his Public Health Department released a graph purportedly showing the spread had slowed – except it had been manipulated, with data out of chronological order.

Now Kemp is banning the requirement to wear a mask, which led to immediate outrage – and many to once again remind Georgia voters Stacey Abrams could have been their governor.

Abrams slammed Kemp on MSNBC Wednesday night, saying Kemp “is too afraid of the consequences of leadership to actually demonstrate any.”

“More than 3,000 Georgians have perished, disproportionately Black and Brown Georgians, and he continues to fiddle while Rome burns,” Abrams continued. “This is not a man who’s capable of leadership.”

Some are now calling Gov. Kemp “openly pro-virus.”

Take a look.

 

 



 
 

