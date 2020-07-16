News
President’s New Campaign Manager Tells Staffers Ignore ‘Media-Driven Narrative’ Trump Is Losing to Biden: Report
New Trump re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien gathered hundreds of Trump campaign staffers together Thursday, apparently to insist all’s well.
In what Politico says those present called an “emotional” meeting, Stepien told attendees to ignore the “media-driven narrative” that President Donald Trump is losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN’s John Harwood reports Stepien also says, “We have a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record.”
Jared Kushner delivered the news to Brad Parscale Wednesday night that he would no longer be managing the campaign. White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley insists that Parscale has not been demoted, merely that now Stepien is calling the shots. Parscale is staying on as senior advisor, and reportedly moving back to his home in Florida.
News
Stacey Abrams Is Trending Because ‘Openly Pro-Virus’ Brian Kemp Just Banned Cities From Requiring Masks – After Meeting Trump
Welcome to Georgia, the state that ranks eighth in population but fourth in new COVID-19 cases.
As the coronavirus spreads across the Peach State, Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday issued an executive order banning all cities and town from requiring face masks to be worn. Curiously, the directive came just hours after he met with President Donald Trump.
(That’s Gov. Kemp in the photo above on the right on Wednesday, wearing a mask, speaking with President Trump.)
That means at least 15 cities currently requiring face masks now have to rescind those orders.
Face masks have proven to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is unchecked in the United States, but under control in many other countries across the globe.
Kemp, who some believe effectively stole the gubernatorial election from former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, was one of the last governors to shut down his state. He finally did after falsely suggesting the CDC had just discovered asymptomatic people spread the virus, a fact that was known for at least weeks. Kemp was also the first governor to open up his state. It was a decision so extreme it even drew a rebuke from President Trump. Later his Public Health Department released a graph purportedly showing the spread had slowed – except it had been manipulated, with data out of chronological order.
Now Kemp is banning the requirement to wear a mask, which led to immediate outrage – and many to once again remind Georgia voters Stacey Abrams could have been their governor.
Abrams slammed Kemp on MSNBC Wednesday night, saying Kemp “is too afraid of the consequences of leadership to actually demonstrate any.”
“More than 3,000 Georgians have perished, disproportionately Black and Brown Georgians, and he continues to fiddle while Rome burns,” Abrams continued. “This is not a man who’s capable of leadership.”
“From the beginning of this catastrophe, Brian Kemp has demonstrated that he has absolutely no competency in this process,” Stacey Abrams says of the governor’s decision to void local mask mandates. “What he continues to do is downplay … the deaths of Georgians.” pic.twitter.com/6gl5GPs2GB
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2020
Some are now calling Gov. Kemp “openly pro-virus.”
Take a look.
“…any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, …are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order?.”
Brian Kemp is just openly pro-virus now. #gapol #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/L9yFyPwB74
— Marisa (@marisapk) July 15, 2020
I fucking HATE this dude and every time he gets worse it’s just another reminder that Stacey Abrams should be in his seat
— defund the police (@b_i_lingual) July 16, 2020
Georgia could have had Stacey Abrams. Instead they got this. https://t.co/aJXOYI87IC
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) July 16, 2020
They could’ve had Stacey Abrams. Instead they got a guy who suppressed votes so he could use his power to hurt people.
Georgia can undo some of the damage this November by electing two Democratic senators. Otherwise, this will only get worse. https://t.co/9uJLDnZkBE
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 16, 2020
RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU THINK STACEY ABRAMS WOULD HAVE MANAGED THIS PANDEMIC BETTER.
— SECOND KICK OF A MULE (@NerdsGoSailing) July 16, 2020
I will always be bitter about Brian Kemp & the GOP stealing the Governorship from Stacey Abrams. ? https://t.co/cEuLeiZ6ei
— Miss Norma Jeane ?? & ? (@rosanthony3) July 16, 2020
Imagine how much better off America would be right now if Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum were Governors of Georgia and Florida right now.
Black votes matter and they should have been counted! pic.twitter.com/CFhjDXFtbi
— Tae Phoenix is an Anti-Fascist ?? (@TaePhoenix) July 16, 2020
Brian Kemp has banned Georgia’s cities and its counties from ordering people to wear masks in all public places.
He went from committing election fraud after stealing the Governor’s race from Stacey Abrams to actively trying to kill every citizen in his state.
Lock him up.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 16, 2020
News
‘Total Failure’: Voters in COVID-Afflicted Texas City Go Off on Trump’s Pandemic Response
The city of McKinney, Texas has traditionally been a Republican stronghold in the Lone Star state.
However, some voters in the city told CNN this week that they are completely fed up with the way the president is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Failure,” said local resident Greg Evans. “Total failure. His actions and lack of actions have exacerbated the effects of the pandemic on all Americans.”
“He’s not taking responsibility for anything he does,” explained Wanda Phillips, who will be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden this fall. “He always blames someone else.”
Amir Haddad, meanwhile, hammered the president for saying the virus would “just go away by itself.”
“Those are the things that really bother me as a citizen,” he said. “He really takes it very lightly.”
However, Trump supporter Cecilia Levings told CNN that many people are simply second guessing the president and playing “armchair quarterback.”
Watch the video below.
News
‘So Are White People’: Trump Lashes Out at Reporter’s ‘Terrible Question’ About Black Americans Being Killed by Cops
President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter Tuesday afternoon, calling her question about Black Americans being killed by police “terrible.” He then repeatedly insisted that white people are also being killed by law enforcement, suggesting because of that it isn’t a problem.
“You said George Floyd’s death was a terrible thing,” CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge told the President in an interview outside the White House. “Why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”
“And so are white people,” Trump replied. “So are white people,” he repeated with indignation.
“What a terrible question to ask,” the president added, as he often does when speaking with reporters who are women. “So are white people,” he said for the third time, as if he were personally offended.
“More white people, by the way,” Trump continued, clearly aggrieved, and as if he were correcting Herridge. “More white people.”
President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that “more White people” are dying at the hands of police than Black people. Watch excerpts on CBSN, more tonight on @CBSEveningNews and tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning https://t.co/NeBLT0LG0p pic.twitter.com/XIwyARJBBl
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2020
