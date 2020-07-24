Connect with us

WE'VE BEEN WARNED

‘No Path to Victory’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Says Trump Can’t Win Re-Election Without Cheating

Published

on

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch doesn’t see a legitimate path to re-election for President Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” contributor can’t think of any advice to offer to his longtime acquaintance, because his approval has dropped so low in states he needs to win.

“I always like to think I have the answer,” Deutsch said. “Sometimes there’s a Rubik’s cube and there’s no answer. When you start with the president’s own words — all you have to do is use the president’s words in a life or death situation. You can fail on a trade deal or a conversation with Russia, you can’t fail when it comes to saving people’s lives or causing people to die. That’s what he did.”

Joe Biden holds a lead over Trump in key battleground states, and only 19 percent of voters believe the country is on the right track — which is well below the rates for previous incumbents who won.

“It is so overwhelming against him, I come back to there’s one of two alternatives,” Deutsch said. “He steals the election or he quits, one or the other. There’s no path to victory right now. You guys have been talking in the past hour, it’s not that early [in the campaign]. I don’t know where you never heard me say this on the show, because I’m often wrong, never in doubt, I don’t know what I would do for this guy.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.