OPINION
Legal Experts Muse About Barr Attempt to Fire SDNY Prosecutor and Prosecution of Epstein’s Alleged Procurer and Trafficker
The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire Thursday morning. The prosecutors are from SDNY, the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s office. That’s the same office for which Attorney General Bill Barr claimed U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Berman two weeks ago was “stepping down.” He then tried to fire Berman until Berman ultimately resigned once he was certain his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would be named his successor, and after Barr claimed President Trump had fired him.
That was less than two weeks ago.
Now some legal experts are hinting or musing about Barr’s sudden and ham-handed out-of-the-blue attempt bury Berman and today’s arrest of alleged procurer and sex trafficker for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell. Allegedly, some say, Donald Trump has a lot to fear if Maxwell talks.
Others may also have a lot to fear, as LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney notes:
Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss files charges against Epstein enabler Ghislaine Maxwell. Lots and lots of social elite have to be terrified: if she opts to cooperate, her little black book could inculpate a who’s who of bigwig assailants.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 2, 2020
But first, here’s the now acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, speaking about today’s arrest and indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell.
SDNY officials announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.https://t.co/V0F6LFYfvr
“Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse,” they allege. “In some cases, Maxwell participated in the abuse.” pic.twitter.com/VnKSTaHZ2Z
— ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2020
Here’s what some legal experts are saying right now:
Attorney, Yahoo News contributor, and frequent political commentator Luppe Luppen:
SDNY of course has a lot of investigations at any one time, many of them politically sensitive, most of them somewhat or entirely secret. Berman’s ouster could be related to any investigation or no investigation. The recent moves in the Epstein matter are just unusually public.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 2, 2020
Trump was frequently photographed with Maxwell, as well as Epstein. pic.twitter.com/o9bclSIToG
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 2, 2020
CNN Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig:
SDNY just announced the Ghislaine Maxwell case – like the original Epstein case – is staffed by the Public Corruption Unit.
I worked at SDNY and did sex trafficking cases. They do NOT run out of Public Corruption – unless there is some potential angle against a public official.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) July 2, 2020
NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figluzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director weighs in on Honig’s tweet:
Two words: Alex Acosta.
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 2, 2020
Alex Acosta of course is the former Trump Labor Secretary who was forced to resign in the wake of national outrage over the sweetheart deal he gave to Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor.
Someone please take Alex Acosta’s passport.
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 2, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst:
Interesting that this arrest came right after Bill Barr tried to stack the SDNY deck by firing US Attorney Geoffrey Berman . . . https://t.co/vf77BOMPrG
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 2, 2020
Meanwhile, other legal experts are mocking alleged Epstein “pal” Alan Deershowitz:
.@AlanDersh how you holding up?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 2, 2020
Finally, this tweet from May is making its way around Twitter again today:
“Who was the person who introduced Epstein to NYC high society? Bill Barr’s father. Who buried the Epstein case after Acosta left? Bill Barr. There’s a continuum of crime and cover-ups involving Barr, Epstein and Trump going back decades.” — @gaslitnation https://t.co/QCGhPYZ6rW
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 13, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘It’s Real’: Trump Campaign’s New T-Shirt Insignia Looks a Lot Like a Nazi Symbol — and People Are Noticing
President Donald Trump’s campaign is promoting a new shirt that features an eagle clutching a shield with the American flag and ribbon displaying his campaign. The Nazi Reichsadler is an eagle clutching a shield with a swastika.
While eagles have been used since the Roman Empire to signify power, the only eagles clutching a shield in their feet appear on Nazi memorabilia and Trump’s campaign shirt.
It’s a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by those on Twitter, Wednesday. Specifically, the Republican-run Lincoln Project posted the images together, saying, “Come on.”
One person tried to claim that it was similar to the American symbol, which was specifically designed with plenty of symbolism in mind. In the left foot, the eagle is gently holding an olive branch, symbolizing peace. In its right foot are 13 arrows, with the claws out, to symbolize strength. In its mouth, the eagle is holding a banner with E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one).
You can see the comments from Twitter below:
Come. On. pic.twitter.com/VtfgrM8hIW
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 2, 2020
It’s there… just checked myself
— Brock Landers (@BrockLanders14) July 2, 2020
Who had American fashion inspired by Nazi imagery and promoted by Trump on their Trumptopia 2020 Bingo card?
— ??Breiterbart ?? (@breiterbart) July 2, 2020
Is there a chance that trump is sabotaging his re-election chances on purpose, or is he really so ignorant he thought we wouldn’t notice?
— Gamora (@exoticgamora) July 2, 2020
It’s real pic.twitter.com/yJOcU432QK
— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 1, 2020
Trump-Pence sells what sure resembles a Nazi symbol at its campaign store. https://t.co/go09IJk8h6
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) July 2, 2020
I don’t think Trump is knowledgeable enough to do a nazi secret handshake, but I think his graphic designers know their audience https://t.co/lXJkpXs8rI
— Gabe Hardman (@hardman_gabe) July 2, 2020
Your new logo, Hitlers logo. Even if you’re trolling this still makes you a douche. pic.twitter.com/q0eG9kIccO
— Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) July 1, 2020
Trump is an impeached Russian asset who uses Nazi symbols in his campaign materials, wages war against peaceful BLM protesters, 130,000 deaths & rising, millions unemployed & starving, & now he’s allowing Russia to kill our soldiers.
The rule book needs to be thrown out.
— Erica Lynn? (@SurfingBlue2020) July 2, 2020
Trump’s new campaign logo on left. Nazi Alt Right symbol on right. Tell me again he isn’t race baiting! If you don’t vote for Biden, you’re tacitly endorsing this. #RacismInAmerica #TrumpRacism #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/PO159S92YR
— Andria Litto (@Musedri) July 2, 2020
This is exactly what it looks like when big retail (like Walmart) knocks off something from a designer and they tweak just enough to legally get away with it.
That Nazi eagle design is pretty fucking famous and there’s ZERO chance it was an accident.
— JonnyWombat44 (@JWombat44) July 2, 2020
OPINION
Trump Just Dropped a Massive Coronavirus Lie on the American Public: ‘Mortality Rate Is One of the Lowest in the World’
There’s no question that President Donald Trump is a serial, inveterate, unrepentent liar. But now his lies are costing lives, many, many lives – so many lives some are starting to accuse him of genocide, and others are asking, “how do we not label Trump a killer of American citizens by negligence, ignorance and incompetence?”
Just before midnight on Thursday President Trump dropped a huge lie on the American public, a lie designed to make those who don’t know and won’t bother to check, feel “safer,” and go out into their cities and towns thinking the coronavirus pandemic isn’t that bad, or that deadly.
It is.
Some might call his actions “depraved indifference,” but whatever you’d like to call it, there’s no getting around the fact that Trump is playing Russian roulette with Americans’ lives. He’s pointing the gun, pulling the trigger, and doesn’t care if there’s a bullet in the chamber or not.
So, you ask, what’s the lie?
“Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World.”
The United States ranks number nine in coronavirus mortality – where number one is the worst in the world. Out of 215 countries and territories, we’re number nine. There are 206 nations where statistically you would have a better chance of not dying from coronavirus if you were infected.
The truth: In the United States, the coronavirus mortality rate is one of the highest in the world.
Here’s proof.
Worldometers offers one of the best interactive, continuously updsted charts for tracking the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a screenshot, taken just before midnight on Thursday, sorted by per capita coronavirus deaths, or deaths from coronavirus for each one million people in the population.
In the United States the number is 383, as of the time this was taken.
For those who prefer Johns Hopkins’ statistics, the U.S. also ranks ninth in mortality rate, where number one is the worst. Johns Hopkins also offers a “case mortality” rate, meaning of those diagnosed with coronavirus, how many die. There the U.S. ranks 34th. Again, number one is the worst, and there are 215 countries. No matter how you look at the numbers, there is no way the mortality rate in the U.S. is “one of the lowest in the World.”
It is one of the highest.
Trump is lying to you, and people are dying.
OPINION
‘Tom Cotton Is Racist’: Internet Slams ‘Constitutional-Ignoramus’ and ‘Racist’ Senator’s Argument Against DC Statehood
U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is under fire after delivering what many are calling a “racist” argument against granting statehood to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
“Would you trust Mayor [Muriel] Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” Senator Cotton asked, after noting that most of D.C. is under the control of “left wing politician” Muriel Bowser. Listen to Cotton as he says her name with deep disdain:
Sen. Tom Cotton on #DCstatehood: “Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” pic.twitter.com/e2PDM5IySQ
— The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2020
For those too young to know or remember, Marion Barry was the mayor of D.C. from 1979 to 1991 and then from 1995 to 1999. But in 1990 he was arrested by the FBI after a sting operation caught him smoking “crack” cocaine. He died nearly six years ago in 2014.
Mayor Bowser, who has stood up solidly against President Donald Trump, has a 67% approval rating. She’s been rumored to be under consideration to become Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.
Both Bowser and Barry are Black.
That wasn’t the only racist attack Cotton made.
“Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and ten times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state,” he said on the Senate floor – suggesting D.C.’s residents have the wrong kind of jobs for them to become citizens of a state. “What vital industries would the new state of Washington represent? Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break. By far, the largest group of workers in the city are bureaucrats and other white-collar professionals. This state would be nothing more than an appendage of the federal government.”
D.C just happens to be 46% Black. Cotton is also wrong about the makeup of D.C. workers, the majority of whom do not work for the federal government.
Esquire’s Charles Pierce explained the Republican Senator from Arkansas’s speech by writing, “not only is Cotton a bobble-throated slapdick, but he is a dangerous monger of war. He’s also supremely arrogant.”
On Friday, for the first time since 1973, the House will vote on D.C. statehood. The White House officially opposes it.
Here’s what some are saying about Cotton’s comments.
@SenTomCotton, Wyoming receives 41% of its state budget from the federal government. Does that count as an “appendage”? ?
But we hear the dog dog whistle! Wyoming: 92% white. DC: 47% Black. You don’t want them having representation bc of the color of their skin. #DCStatehood https://t.co/DdpiKGDicc
— Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) June 25, 2020
Marion Barry gave thousands of people jobs, understood the lived experiences of his constituents and you are a goddamn racist, Tom Cotton. https://t.co/1cULjOyxFL
— Tanya WEAR A MASK Tarr (@nerdette) June 25, 2020
What a surprise: the racist, authoritarian, Constitutional-ignoramus Tom Cotton opposes enfranchising three quarters of a million of his fellow citizens because he doesn’t like jobs they have. #DCStatehood https://t.co/LbKF22WQht
— Mark Schaefer (@MarcusAndreasDC) June 25, 2020
700,00+ DC residents deserve equal representation in the House and Senate, regardless of what one white nationalist from Arkansas thinks ????? #DCStatehood pic.twitter.com/V2lSWLfoZ6
— Adam Griffin ?????????? (@adamj_griff) June 25, 2020
Also want to be clear that by “grotesque” I mean straight up unapologetic racist
— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 25, 2020
Excuse me? I can think of only ONE thing Mayor Bowser has in common with Marion Barry. What a fucking piece of racist shit Tom Cotton is.
— This Got Me Thinking (@Speaking_Plain) June 25, 2020
Let’s just say it. Tom Cotton is scared of what happens if you give 350,000 Black folks a voice. It’s racist, full stop. Nearly 20% of DC residents live in poverty & Black median income is 1/3 of white, so I don’t want to hear anything about how it’s a city full of cushy gov jobs
— Patrick Drupp ? (@pdrupp) June 25, 2020
Dear @SenTomCotton: It’s true there’s no guarantee residents of DC would make wise choices in who they elect to represent them at the state or federal level. After all, Arkansas votrers chose a racist, fascist asshole to represent them as a Senator, so there’s always some risk. https://t.co/MIgjjYeJfX
— Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) June 25, 2020
So does Tom Cotton think because they aren’t working the “right kind of jobs” DC is worth less than Wyoming? What a crock! https://t.co/rsgkobKSo7
— Brian Roth Defund the Police (@BrianRothResist) June 25, 2020
Racism, what does it look like? https://t.co/28tpZvAQdv
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) June 25, 2020
Dirtbag brought his dog whistle to work today https://t.co/IbG5IQPO6Q
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 25, 2020
Tom Cotton is racist. https://t.co/FYYnxyXPSs
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 25, 2020
Tom Cotton argues that DC shouldn’t get statehood because Marion Barry once was mayor. Cotton comes from a state whose governors have included Mike Huckabee and Orval Faubus. And whose senators include a racist jerk named Tom Cotton. Maybe we should end Arkansas statehood. https://t.co/2AEvwShRfb
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 25, 2020
Trending
- SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE UNDER ATTACK2 days ago
Supreme Court Deals Blow to Separation of Church and State in Ruling for Taxpayer-Funded Private Religious Schools
- News3 days ago
Bolton Says He Briefed Trump on Russia Paying Bounties for Killing US Soldiers: Report
- HOW TO DRIVE DEMOCRATS TO THE POLLS1 day ago
Trump’s Team Waiting for Clarence Thomas to Drop a Bomb on 2020 Election: Washington Post Reporter
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
‘Paranoid’ Trump Roasted for Posting ‘Evil’ ‘Propaganda’ Meme That’s ‘Straight Up Fascism’
- AMERICA IN CRISIS2 days ago
A Day in Tweets: What Trump Was Actually Focused on the Day His Briefing Reportedly Included the Russia Bounty Plot
- BALD-FACED LIES2 days ago
McEnany: ‘Most Informed Person on Planet Earth’ Donald Trump Now ‘Has Been Briefed’ on Russian Bounty Intel
- AYKM?2 days ago
Trump National Security Advisor Claims President Never Briefed About Russian Bounties Because of Media ‘Allegations’
- IS IT TREASON YET?1 day ago
Busted: Taliban Commanders Admit Russia Is Paying to Murder US Soldiers as Trump Calls Cash-for-Killings a ‘Hoax’