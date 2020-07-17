PROPAGANDA MINISTER
Kayleigh McEnany’s Briefing Materials Captured by Reuters Photograph: ‘Obama,’ ‘Russia,’ ‘Statues,’ and ‘Meuller’
On Thursday, during the White House briefing, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst managed to capture a picture of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing materials.
The picture included a number of tabs for prepared talking points on issues like “Goya,” “statues,” “golf”, “privil,” and “lies.” It also appeared to have a section on former special counsel Robert Mueller, but misspelled as “Meuller.”
… reuters photographer jonathan ernst got this shot today of press secy. kayleigh mcenany's briefing materials which include topic headings for:
– goya
– statues
– wins
– obama
– meuller (it's mueller)
– golf
– lgbt (no q)
– absurd
– privil(ege?)
– lies pic.twitter.com/abaOoRsB3t
— fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 (@nick_ramsey) July 16, 2020
