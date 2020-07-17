Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany’s Briefing Materials Captured by Reuters Photograph: ‘Obama,’ ‘Russia,’ ‘Statues,’ and ‘Meuller’

On Thursday, during the White House briefing, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst managed to capture a picture of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing materials.

The picture included a number of tabs for prepared talking points on issues like “Goya,” “statues,” “golf”, “privil,” and “lies.” It also appeared to have a section on former special counsel Robert Mueller, but misspelled as “Meuller.”

 

