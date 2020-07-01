'DEEP STATE' RUDY
Giuliani Returns to White House, Denounces ‘Deep State,’ Calls BLM ‘Marxist’ Just Days After Trump Fired SDNY Chief
It’s been less than two weeks since President Donald Trump fired the U.S. Attorney heading the once-independent Southern District of New York (SDNY) Office. Geoffrey Berman was conducting a criminal investigation of the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his actions regarding Ukraine. Berman had already indicted two of the former New York City mayor’s associates.
And it’s been months since Giuliani has been seen at the White House – though just 12 days since Attorney General Bill Barr first announced Berman was “stepping down,” and just ten days since Trump fired him, forcing his resignation.
Giuliani, himself once the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was very talkative when he spoke with reporters from the White House lawn, in front of a building in which he does not work and has no authority for. In fact, Giuliani has not been elected to any public office in over two decades, since 1997.
It is unknown why he was there.
He did, however, manage to put on a show.
The 76-year old former mayor called the Black Lives Matter movement a “Marxist organization,” and claimed it “has been planning to destroy the police for three years.”
There is no evidence of that.
“They’ve finally gotten stupid Democrat mayors to agree with them,” he added.
Rudy Giuliani: “Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization — Black Lives Matter has been planning to destroy the police for 3 years & they finally got stupid Democrat Mayors to agree with them.” pic.twitter.com/TAW7qO5eLc
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2020
“Right now murder is up 58 percent under the regressive Democrat mayor who is typical of Democrat mayors all over the country,” Giuliani claimed. (NCRM has not verified that claim.)
“They are a disaster. They are a danger to their people,” the former NYC mayor told reporters. What he neglected to say is NYC murders have dropped dramatically since he was mayor, but are not as bad as they were when he was mayor.
He also slammed the person, currently unknown, who leaked information to The New York Times on which the paper based its story that Russia is paying the Taliban to murder U.S. soldiers. Counting on his fingers he called the leaker “some kind of a felon in the federal government,” and a “deep state criminal.”
Giuliani claimed the information that was leaked was “actionable intelligence,” despite the Trump administration claiming the president was not briefed on it because it was not. Also, it’s unclear how or why Giuliani, who is not a federal government employee, would know anything about the intelligence – which the Trump White House says is a “hoax” and does not exist.
“I can’t think of a worse crime,” Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Trump actually claimed. “It’s not treason, but it comes close.”
In the driveway of the White House, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani calls the person who leaked the Russian bounty story to the NY Times a “felon” and a “deep state criminal.” pic.twitter.com/ncWgimiok8
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) July 1, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WTH?3 days ago
‘You Live Off of White People’: Woman Screams Profanities at Black Lives Matter Activists – ‘Keep Your HIV Over There’
- PARTISAN HACKS2 days ago
National Security Experts Accuse White House of ‘Politicizing Intelligence’ as Trump Bans Dems from Russia Briefing
- DON'T DO THIS3 days ago
Armed St. Louis Couple Comes Out Waving AR-15 at Black Lives Matter Protesters
- SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE UNDER ATTACK1 day ago
Supreme Court Deals Blow to Separation of Church and State in Ruling for Taxpayer-Funded Private Religious Schools
- News2 days ago
Bolton Says He Briefed Trump on Russia Paying Bounties for Killing US Soldiers: Report
- WHAT IS HE HIDING?2 days ago
Trump Engaged in 3-Week ‘Flurry of Communication’ With Putin This Year – and the White House Hid Some of the Calls
- 'NOTHING SHORT OF AN ENDORSEMENT'2 days ago
‘Sending a Message to Violent MAGAs’: Trump Pummeled for Promoting Video of White Couple Pointing AR-15 at BLM Activists
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Trump’s New USAID Appointee Outed for Rants About the US as a ‘Homo-Empire’ and Claim ‘Women Shouldn’t Be in Office’