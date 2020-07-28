Connect with us

WHO'S SIDE IS TRUMP ON?

Frustrated Fauci Forced to Go on TV to Defend Himself After Trump Tweets False Claim He ‘Misled the American Public’

Published

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci was forced to defend himself by appearing on “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump effectively claimed the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had misled the public on hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump’s late Monday night angry tweeting included the president retweeting a post from the podcast of his former campaign CEO and senior counselor, Steve Bannon.

“Dr. Fauci has misled the American public on many issues, but in particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard,” the tweet states.

A clearly anguished and frustrated Fauci told GMA’s George Stephanopoulos, “I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.”

“I don’t tweet,” Fauci added. “I don’t even read them so I don’t really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important.”

“We’re in thew middle of a crisis with regard to an epidemic, a pandemic, this is what I do, what I’ve been trained for my entire professional life,” Fauci said.

He promised to continue doing his job.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.