Frustrated Fauci Forced to Go on TV to Defend Himself After Trump Tweets False Claim He ‘Misled the American Public’

Dr. Anthony Fauci was forced to defend himself by appearing on “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump effectively claimed the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had misled the public on hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump’s late Monday night angry tweeting included the president retweeting a post from the podcast of his former campaign CEO and senior counselor, Steve Bannon.

“Dr. Fauci has misled the American public on many issues, but in particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard,” the tweet states.

A clearly anguished and frustrated Fauci told GMA’s George Stephanopoulos, “I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.”

“I don’t tweet,” Fauci added. “I don’t even read them so I don’t really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important.”

“We’re in thew middle of a crisis with regard to an epidemic, a pandemic, this is what I do, what I’ve been trained for my entire professional life,” Fauci said.

He promised to continue doing his job.

Watch: