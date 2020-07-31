Busted: Emails Reveal Trump ‘Personally Approved’ Campaign-Style Government Mailer Sent to 130 Million American Homes

President Donald Trump was personally involved in sending a mailer to 130 million households, according to administration emails obtained by The New York Times.

“In accusing the administration of politicizing the Postal Service, the president’s critics point to a recent decision to send a mailer detailing guidelines to protect against the coronavirus. The mailer, which featured Mr. Trump’s name in a campaignlike style, was sent in March to 130 million American households at a reported cost of $28 million,” the newspaper reported.

One email was sent from John M. Barger, a governor of the postal system, to the postmaster general.

“I know that POTUS personally approved this postcard and is aware of the USPS effort in service to the nation — pushing information out to every household, urban and rural,” Barger wrote.

The newspaper interviewed S. David Fineman, who served on the board during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Fineman said. “No one would have thought that we would have sought the input of the administration.”