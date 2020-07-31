YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK
Busted: Emails Reveal Trump ‘Personally Approved’ Campaign-Style Government Mailer Sent to 130 Million American Homes
President Donald Trump was personally involved in sending a mailer to 130 million households, according to administration emails obtained by The New York Times.
“In accusing the administration of politicizing the Postal Service, the president’s critics point to a recent decision to send a mailer detailing guidelines to protect against the coronavirus. The mailer, which featured Mr. Trump’s name in a campaignlike style, was sent in March to 130 million American households at a reported cost of $28 million,” the newspaper reported.
One email was sent from John M. Barger, a governor of the postal system, to the postmaster general.
“I know that POTUS personally approved this postcard and is aware of the USPS effort in service to the nation — pushing information out to every household, urban and rural,” Barger wrote.
The newspaper interviewed S. David Fineman, who served on the board during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Fineman said. “No one would have thought that we would have sought the input of the administration.”
INTERNAL @USPS EMAILS: John M. Barger, a GOP donor who TRUMP appointed to @USPS board of governors, wrote to the postmaster general on 3/24/20:
“I know that @POTUS personally approved this postcard & is aware of the USPS effort in service to the nation." https://t.co/Oly4rlJyKn
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 31, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK
Donald Trump Came to Work ‘Around Noon’ Today
President Donald Trump‘s official White House schedule has grown increasingly empty as time goes by. Months into his tenure his aides infamously decided to claim he was on “executive time” every morning, until usually 11 AM, at which time he supposedly would receive his “daily” intelligence briefing.
“Executive time” is code for Trump hanging out in the East Wing (the residence), possibly in bed, watching Fox News and tweeting. He reportedly watches between 4 and 8 hours of TV news a day.
“Daily” intelligence briefings are now at 11:30 AM, and rare. According NCRM’s review of the president’s official schedule, he has been scheduled to receive only 5 since November 1. (There’s no public record of if he received them or not.)
Usually, Trump has a lunch scheduled for around noon or 1 PM, sometimes with a Cabinet official.
After that, well, it’s anyone’s guess.
Here’s Trump’s public schedule, via Factbase, for Monday, November 19:
Tuesday, June 26:
Tuesday, March 20 is particularly interesting:
And here’s today’s schedule:
According to NBC News’ Ken Dilanian President Trump didn’t even show up to work in the Oval Office until “around noon” today.
Tweet at 11:37 AM:
NBC’s @HansNichols just mentioned that Trump has not yet come to work. He’s likely been watching TV in the residence all morning.
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 12, 2018
Tweet at 12:35 PM:
Rolled into the office around noon. https://t.co/7GENTKdWmz
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 12, 2018
RELATED STORIES:
IT’S ACTUALLY NEWS THAT DONALD TRUMP HAS RECEIVED NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE BRIEFINGS TWO DAYS IN A ROW
INTERNET MOCKS TRUMP AFTER HE SAYS HE CAN’T TWEET MORE, HAS TO ‘START’ FOCUSING ON HIS JOB
TRUMP: I DON’T NEED DAILY INTELLIGENCE BRIEFINGS BECAUSE “I’M A SMART PERSON”
Image: Official Whte House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
Trending
- THIS IS HOW IT'S DONE2 days ago
Watch: Powerful Viral Video Highlights How Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal ‘Got It Right’ and ‘Destroyed’ Bill Barr
- HEY YOU WORK FOR US PAL2 days ago
The Pentagon Is Now Teaching Military Personnel to Consider Protestors and Journalists ‘Adversaries,’ Says They’re a ‘Threat’
- News2 days ago
Sheriff Threatens to Ignore 911 Calls From Local Library if They Pass Diversity Statement: ‘I Wish You Good Luck’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
‘Racist AF’: Internet Slams Trump’s ‘Flaming Racism’ After He Says Dems ‘Want Cory Booker to Run Low-Income Housing’
- News2 days ago
Watch: Science-Denying GOP Congressman Demands Facebook’s Zuckerberg Explain Trump Jr.’s Suspension – From Twitter
- News2 days ago
Jim Jordan Screams, Turns Tech CEOs Hearing Into 3-Ring Circus After Democrat Calls His Questions ‘Fringe Conspiracy Theories’
- SERIOUSLY?2 days ago
Trump: ‘Many People’ Call Russia Paying to Kill US Soldiers ‘Fake News’ So I Didn’t Talk to Putin About It
- WHITE HOUSE DOWN1 day ago
‘Immediate Impeachment’: Federalist Society Co-Founder Breaks With Trump Over ‘Fascistic’ Call to Delay Elections