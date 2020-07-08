News
116 Lawmakers Call for End to Transgender Military Service Ban
116 members of Congress sent a letter Wednesday to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Attorney General William Barr to call for the elimination of the ban on open transgender military service. This follows the June 15, 2020 Supreme Court ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01) spearheaded the initiative.
“This policy is an attack on transgender service members who are risking their lives to serve our country and it should be reversed immediately,” DelBene said.
On April 12, 2019, the Trump administration banned transgender individuals from serving openly in the military. The discriminatory policy denies transgender people the ability to enlist in the military and puts transgender troops at risk of being discharged for living openly. It also denies them transition-related health services.
“In light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling…we urge the Department of Defense (DOD) to immediately update its policies to eliminate the ban on open transgender military service,” lawmakers wrote in the letter. “Additionally, to prevent further harm to transgender service members, we urge the DOD to instruct the Department of Justice (DOJ) to negotiate the end to litigation challenging the ban.”
“It’s past time for the Trump administration to end its ban on transgender troops serving openly,” said Mara Keisling, Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. “The policy is hateful and discriminatory, and puts at risk our country’s national security by purging brave transgender people from the military despite their honorable service to the American people. The administration must move quickly to right this wrong and protect transgender members of the military.”
“It’s crucial that the Department of Defense remove this unconstitutional transgender military ban and ensure any qualified patriot is able to serve,” said Modern Military Association of America Interim Executive Director Jennifer Dane. “Thousands of transgender service members have already more than proven themselves with honor and distinction, and this discriminatory barrier that has nothing to do with their ability to accomplish the mission must be taken down. We are thankful for Congresswoman Suzan DelBene’s leadership, and we urge the Department of Defense to take swift action.”
The transgender service ban was put in place against the recommendations of several former Surgeons General. Additionally, the country’s preeminent health care organizations, including the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Medical Association, have all affirmed that transgender people can competently serve in the military.
The letter was signed by Representatives Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (NC-12), Colin Allred (TX-32), Karen Bass (CA-37), Ami Bera, M.D. (CA-07), Donald S. Beyer Jr. (VA-08), Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-At-large), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Julia Brownley (CA-26), Salud O. Carbajal (CA-24), Ed Case (HI-01), Sean Casten (IL-06),
A copy of the letter can be found here.
News
SCOTUS Turns a Blind Eye to Religious Workplace Discrimination in New Ruling
Teachers at religious schools in the U.S. have been dealt a major blow today after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) released a 7-2 ruling in their employers’ favor. Simply put: the ruling sides with court precedent that teachers at these institutions may not bring workplace discrimination complaints against their employers to court.
The two lawsuits were Our Lady of Guadalupe v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel. They will not move forward due to the “ministerial exception” and court precedent, which has held the First Amendment protects religious institutions from some workplace discrimination complaints.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court’s majority opinion. Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented.
“The religious education and formation of students is the very reason for the existence of most private religious schools, and therefore the selection and supervision of the teachers upon whom the schools rely to do this work lie at the core of their mission,” Alito wrote. “Judicial review of the way in which religious schools discharge those responsibilities would undermine the independence of religious institutions in a way that the First Amendment does not tolerate.”
Sotomayor argued, “That simplistic approach has no basis in law and strips thousands of school teachers of their legal protections.”
Lambda Legal Senior Counsel and Law and Policy Director Jennifer C. Pizer said after the ruling, “Today, the Supreme Court opened a veritable Pandora’s Box that threatens the continued employment and financial security of thousands of teachers at religiously affiliated schools. While there is no serious dispute that top authorities at churches and religious schools are free to select those who lead worship services or teach the tenets of their faith, it stretches the term ‘minister’ beyond recognition to also include those whose jobs or duties have little to do with propagation of the faith.”
The question was whether the fired teachers performed enough religious duties to be considered “ministers” and could be exempt from federal discrimination laws.
Pizer added, “Teachers of secular subjects are not clergy by any reasonable understanding of the word. They should not be deemed clergy simply to shield their employers from liability for wrongful workplace practices. The ministerial exemption especially should not apply to strip protections from teachers with secular roles at large educational institutions that serve the entire general public, regardless of whether those institutions have some sort of religious ties.”
Wasn't the entire point of the first amendment to stop crap like this? Your personal, religious beliefs are just that… yours and personal. This it literally cramming religion down someone's throat!
— Henrii (@Henrii15821760) July 8, 2020
I'm not mad at y'all for being religious. To each is own, do your thing. But the way people weaponize religion makes me sick to my stomach.
— cornroll kenny. (@indstryplantain) July 8, 2020
Too many religious interests interfering in legislative interests. Time to start taxing churches and religious organizations who feel a need to legislate.
— Donna wis (@DonnaWolff8) July 8, 2020
So #SCOTUS says religious businesses, churches, schools CAN discriminate and do not have to follow anti discrimination laws and they also don't have to provide contraception for you. https://t.co/86nQBQFGZL
— Resist & Desist #BLM (@ResistandDesist) July 8, 2020
Millions of workers may have just lost their ability to sue their employers for discrimination.
SCOTUS issued 2 truly horrifying rulings related to religious freedom this morning. One of them is for Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru. https://t.co/KT45rxeDjF
— (((Maggie Siddiqi))) (@MaggieM_S) July 8, 2020
News
Supreme Court Sides with Trump on Weakening Obama-Era Contraceptive Mandate
In a blow to progressives Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) paved the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) contraceptive mandate. Currently, the law requires employer-provided health plans to cover the cost of birth control.
The question of whether or not employers who opposed birth control would have to pay for their workers’ contraceptive measures stemmed back to 2010.
The case, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania (19-431), yielded a 7-2 decision Wednesday.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “It is clear from the face of the statute that the contraceptive mandate is capable of violating [the religious freedom laws].”
Thomas also said, “We hold that the departments had the authority to provide exemptions from the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections.”
BREAKING: The Supreme Court ruled the Trump admin can allow employers to deny free birth control coverage to workers on religious and moral grounds — reversing an Obamacare mandate.
The ruling means up to 126,000 women could lose contraception coverage. pic.twitter.com/2wlc9TvANj
— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 8, 2020
This will deprive over 100K women from getting contraceptive care.
Notably, the Supreme Court did not say that the Constitution forbids the federal govt from providing contraceptive care–Alito said that but not the Court. So a new Administration can reverse it.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 8, 2020
Our health insurance should not be tied to our place of work, and we don't need our bosses to be involved in decisions made between us and our doctors.
This pandemic is overwhelming proof that the right wing never has, and never will be, "pro-life."https://t.co/CDWsn61FAF
— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) July 8, 2020
Pay attention: The Supreme Court just ruled that your boss or your university can, based on their own objections, take away your birth control coverage. #SCOTUS #HandsOffMyBC pic.twitter.com/VfLdC330yi
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 8, 2020
During the worst pandemic in modern history, Trump not only withdraws America from the World Health Organization but also asks the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. He tells us to take hydroxychloroquine and inject bleach into our blood. Maybe he wants us to die.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 7, 2020
Today would be a great day for the Supreme Court to order Deutsche Bank and Mazars USA to release Donald Trump’s financial records.
— A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) July 8, 2020
DON'T LET THE DOOR...
Rachel Maddow Can Hardly Contain Herself Reading Mary Trump’s Tell-All
Over time, Mary Trump discovered that her uncle and aunt had taken all of the money from Fred Trump and siphoned all of his money out of accounts and into trusts.
“My grandfather’s estate had actually been worth close to $1 billion, $1 billion when he died, I just didn’t know it yet,” wrote Mary Trump. “After I was sure [the lawyer] had gone, I grabbed copies of my grandfather’s wills, floppy disks with all the depositions from the lawsuits and some of my grandfather’s bank records, all of which I was legally entitled to as part of the lawsuit.”
See the full detailing of the story in the video below:
