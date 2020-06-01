PROJECTION
‘Why Aren’t You Prosecuting Them?’: Trump Slams ‘Weak’ Governors – Tells Them to ‘Dominate’ Protestors
In a private conference call President Donald Trump blasted the nation’s governors, telling them they have to “dominate” the protestors who have taken to the streets in more than 100 cities over the past seven days and nights. The President, who likes to align himself with foreign dictators and totalitarian strongmen, warned the governors they risk looking “weak.”
“You have to dominate,” Trump told governors, as The New York Times and Business Insider are reporting. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time — they’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”
“You have to arrest people, and you have to try people, and they have to go jail for long periods of time.”
The Times notes “Trump called the people committing those acts ‘scum’ and demanded of the governors: ‘Why aren’t you prosecuting them?’ Taking over a call that was supposed to feature Vice President Mike Pence, the president said Minnesota had become ‘a laughingstock all over the world.'”
