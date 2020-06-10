‘White Privilege’ Megyn Kelly Mocked for Her Outrage at HBO Pulling ‘Gone With the Wind’ Over Racial Prejudice

Megyn Kelly, once the powerful face of a right wing cable news network, is back in the spotlight after expressing outrage over the news streaming service HBO Max is removing “Gone With the Wind” from its offerings, over its depiction of “ethnic and racial prejudices.” The move is temporary.

“Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left?Where does this end??” Kelly said via Twitter, to great mockery.

HBO Max says it’s sidelining the eight-time Academy Award winning 1939 film, but will make it available again after adding “a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions.”

Kelly, it would seem, did not bother to read the Wall Street Journal article she tweeted out. She added to that perception by apparently trying to appeal to a wider audience with a follow-up tweet, proving her inability to grasp the moment.

Ok @hbomax – let’s do this – every episode of “Friends” needs to go right now. If not, you hate women (& LGBTQ ppl,

who also don’t fare well on “Friends”). Obviously Game of Thrones has to go right now. Anything by John Hughes … Woody Allen… could go on & on… & on…& on… https://t.co/dVXWssnFKF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Americans nationwide have taken to the streets day and night for more than three weeks now to protest the police killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd, in what has become a movement against racial injustice, police brutality, and the targeting of Black people, especially men of color by law enforcement.

Kelly herself has an ugly history of racism. Most notably, on Fox News Kelly insisted that both Jesus Christ and Santa are “white.” Later, at NBC, Kelly questioned why the use of blackface is racist.

On social media, Kelly is now a top trending topic – and Americans are furious.

Some white people have zero problem showing their racism. God forbid racist movies be pulled. Also, the better question, why are y’all so attached to these racist movies where it draws this sort of visceral reaction? You’re telling on yourself. https://t.co/HVbhSsg9Ei — Stephanie Abbott 🐝 (@_StephOnSports) June 10, 2020

Thanks Megyn for this example of how white privileged leads to people like you trivialising & dismissing the pain being triggered by objects, symbols, movies. Your words have influence & you should know better. You undermine the importance of both issues convoluting this way. — Anthony Sork (@AnthonySork) June 10, 2020

My Dear it’s been over 400 yrs of Injustices,let people have this period,I promise no matter what they do,you will still be a asshole when they are finish,they won’t take that from you … https://t.co/gTXzzDn8NX — romeo (@arthuromeo) June 10, 2020

Megyn KKKelly — Peter (@thegreatzed) June 10, 2020

At least you’re being appropriately dragged in the comments. Read them. Maybe you’ll learn something — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 10, 2020

Megyn, we are so sorry you have to suffer the injustice of a streaming platform removing a movie it decided it didn’t want to show. We promise you will get through this. We hope this helps — Antifa Customer Care (@AntifaCares) June 10, 2020

This is a lot of words to say “all live matters.”#WhitePrivilege #BlackLivesMattter https://t.co/zw4W2mnIJU — Dana Weiss (@TheDanaWeiss) June 10, 2020

There is an end. There’s always an end. At least there is in a democracy where opinions compete. But fascists like Kelly don’t live in a democracy. They live in a nation within a nation in which dominance is the same as freedom. https://t.co/4IH3CCt1ko — John Stoehr’s Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) June 10, 2020

I somehow KNEW that YOU would get angry about the Gone With the Wind thing. — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) June 10, 2020

I wish you could see how insensitive your comment truly is. As white people, you and I don’t have a say in what’s racist or the best way to overcome it. If you already hadn’t been a raging racist for the last decade plus, we may have given you some leeway. Sad. — Vanilla Coachella (@AnnieBGreat) June 10, 2020

White privilege says what??? — Just Mary (@BlueHenArt) June 10, 2020

Megyn doing another racism. 🙄 https://t.co/KJgMgX5ARn — Barrett Laurie (@Barrett_Laurie) June 10, 2020

Megyn, your privilege is showing.

You have the reaources to learn what that means. Do it. https://t.co/uYmoB3yCPJ — CitizenWonk (@CitizenWonk) June 10, 2020

Megyn Kelly only ever trends when she gets on her racist shit — Doomsday Guerrilla (@JoeyDoomsday) June 10, 2020

For the record, Megyn Kelly has now expressed more shock and horror over a racist period film getting temporarily yanked in order to add a disclaimer than she has for an African-American man getting murdered in broad daylight by a white police officer. https://t.co/oBhLXzu4fE — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) June 10, 2020

I’m legitimately concerned that Megyn is living some weird Plato’s Cave scenario where, in her mind, movies only exist on HBOMax, which has existed for … *checks watch* … 14 days. https://t.co/JIyD3k8XUi — almond joy division (@BNick) June 10, 2020