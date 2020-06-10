Connect with us

AND NO SANTA IS NOT JUST WHITE

‘White Privilege’ Megyn Kelly Mocked for Her Outrage at HBO Pulling ‘Gone With the Wind’ Over Racial Prejudice

Published

on

Megyn Kelly, once the powerful face of a right wing cable news network, is back in the spotlight after expressing outrage over the news streaming service HBO Max is removing “Gone With the Wind” from its offerings, over its depiction of “ethnic and racial prejudices.” The move is temporary.

“Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left?Where does this end??” Kelly said via Twitter, to great mockery.

HBO Max says it’s sidelining the eight-time Academy Award winning 1939 film, but will make it available again after adding “a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions.”

Kelly, it would seem, did not bother to read the Wall Street Journal article she tweeted out. She added to that perception by apparently trying to appeal to a wider audience with a follow-up tweet, proving her inability to grasp the moment.

Americans nationwide have taken to the streets day and night for more than three weeks now to protest the police killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd, in what has become a movement against racial injustice, police brutality, and the targeting of Black people, especially men of color by law enforcement.

Kelly herself has an ugly history of racism. Most notably, on Fox News Kelly insisted that both Jesus Christ and Santa are “white.” Later, at NBC, Kelly questioned why the use of blackface is racist.

On social media, Kelly is now a top trending topic – and Americans are furious.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.