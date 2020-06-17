'KICKED DOGS HOLLER'
Watch: Fireworks Erupt as Matt Gaetz Gets Triggered, Launches Profanity-Laden Rant Attacking Black Dem Rep.
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is having a really bad day, and very publicly. First he actually offered an objection during a House session when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked if any Republican would “unequivocally” say that Black lives matter.
“I think Black lives matter, I think all lives matter,” said Gaetz, a far right wing Florida firebrand closely tied to both Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump.
Swalwell immediately shut him down.
Later, during a House hearing on police reform, Gaetz got triggered when Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) declared he would give Republicans the “benefit of the doubt” and just assume they may be suffering from “unconscious bias,” by objecting to Democratic proposals for the police reform bill, but admitted it could “at worst” be “conscious bias.”
Gaetz was clearly looking for a fight.
Asking to be recognized, he replied to Rep. Richmond, saying: “I appreciate your passion. Are you suggesting that you’re certain none of us have non-white children?”
It was a question few would have deigned to ask, and astonishingly inappropriate.
“Because you reflected on your Black son –” Gaetz continued.
“Matt. Matt. Stop,” Richmond interjected. “I’m not about to get sidetracked about the color of our children.”
“I reclaim my time,” Rep. Richmond was forced to declare.
Gaetz continued to speak.
“I reclaimed my time,” Richmond again replied.
“It is not about the color of your kids. It is about Black males,” Richmond continued. “Black people in the streets. That are getting killed. And if one of them happens to be your kid I’m concerned about him too. And clearly I’m more concerned about him than you are.”
“You’re claiming you’re more concerned for my family than I do?” Gaetz, feigning outrage, replied.
“Who in the hell do you think you are?” the Florida congressman screamed, pounding his hand on his desk.
“If the shoe fits,” Richmond responded.
“Kicked dogs holler,” Richmond calmly replied.
“You should take those words down!” Gaetz screeched.
Gaetz launched into a rant, screaming about who loves whose family more, ending with “Damnit!”
“Was that a nerve?” Richmond retorted.
“Yeah,” Gaetz replied.
Watch:
What on earth made Matt Gaetz think he could take on The Gentleman From Louisiana lmao?!🔥 pic.twitter.com/cOe3ci1nSI
— Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) June 17, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TINY VIOLINS3 days ago
‘Cry Me a River’: Head of Right Wing Group That Spent Millions on Gorsuch Mocked for Fury Over LGBTQ Rights Opinion
- BYE3 days ago
Viral Video Leads to Fast Firing of Investment Banker Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Property
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT2 days ago
Franklin Graham Fumes Over SCOTUS Ruling: My Rights to Fire LGBTQ People ‘Are the Freedoms Our Nation Was Founded On’
- News3 days ago
The Only Family Member to Turn on Donald Trump Is About to Publish a Tell-All Book
- News2 days ago
Busted: Four Congressmen Cashed in on the Half-Trillion-Dollar Loan Program They Helped Create
- CONGRATULATIONS!3 days ago
Supreme Court Rules Discrimination Against LGBTQ People is Illegal in Landmark Ruling
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Americans Should ‘Get Over’ White Privilege and Recognize It as ‘White Blessing’ Says Megachurch Pastor – To Outrage
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
A Defeated Donald Trump Declares ‘We Live’ After Historic SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workplace Discrimination (Video)