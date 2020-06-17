YOU SCARED BRO?
Trump Says His Niece Signed an NDA — and Threatens to Sue Her Over Tell-All Book: Report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is considering a lawsuit against his niece, over the upcoming release of her tell-all book.
“According to two people familiar with the situation, Donald Trump has told people close to him that he’s getting his lawyers to look into the Mary Trump matter, to explore what could be done in the way of legal retribution — or at least a threat — likely in the form of a cease and desist letter,” reported Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Cartwright. “One of the sources with knowledge of the situation said that in the past couple of days, the president appeared irked by news of her book and at one point mentioned that Mary had signed an NDA years ago.”
“Mary Trump signed an NDA following a 2001 settlement after litigation disputing Fred Trump’s estate, according to people familiar with the matter,” said the report. “That NDA states she is not allowed to publish anything regarding the litigation or her relationship with Donald, Maryanne and Robert.”
On Sunday, it was reported that Mary Trump was prepared to move forward with the book, Too Much And Never Enough, which will — among other things — describe her role in helping break the New York Times story from two years ago that exposed the Trump family’s “fraudulent” tax practices that went into the president’s inheritance. That story implicated not just Trump but his sister, former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, who announced her retirement shortly after the story broke.
You can read more here.
YOU SCARED BRO?
Internet Buries ‘Repugnant Racist’ Trump Over Ugly Joy Reid Smears: ‘Another Attack on an African-American Woman’
Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on MSNBC host Joy Reid set off a round of criticism of the president, with some noting that the president has once again attacked a woman of color.
On Saturday morning the president smeared the “AM Joy” host and professed to know nothing about her, yet his tweet seemed to show that he is very aware of her work covering him to say nothing of her book about him.
The president wrote, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”
You can see Trump’s tweet and the responses to him below:
Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019
Trump is melting down faster than the Nazis at the end of Indiana Jones.
Hilarious.
— Jon Fish ? (@lionel_jon) September 14, 2019
It's just another morning at the WH. Watching tv and whining.
— CHIDI®? (@ChidiNwatu) September 14, 2019
Sorry, but @JoyAnnReid has got your number and when it comes to talent and reputations…a sexual assaulting, scam-running, fake reality show hosting, child-raping fraud should keep his mouth shut. #reiders
— Gailen David (@gailendavid) September 14, 2019
Lol we alllll know you’re gonna be hate-watching Ms. @JoyAnnReid at 10:00 am on @MSNBC She terrifies you, you small man. pic.twitter.com/vSgrZKjnhQ
— fuckcancer (@fuckcancer56) September 14, 2019
You are so good at promoting shows on MSNBC. I am sure they are truly grateful!
— Anonymous White House Official (@littledeekay) September 14, 2019
I've met her. She could knock your sorry ass into the middle of next week blindfolded while eating a sandwich and juggling chainsaws.
— Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) September 14, 2019
Donald Trump never won an Emmy.
— Lefty Dennis Miller (@MillerLefty) September 14, 2019
So you don’t know her and never met her but you know she has a bad reputation? ? pic.twitter.com/CXJwcE7p2Z
— ?Marie-Caroline? (@NoWay7790) September 14, 2019
I wonder why you don’t have the guts to attack Michelle Obama.
You scared, bro?
— Serena Anti-Trump (@PikachuSerena) September 14, 2019
She has a show that’s still on the air and not canceled, unlike you, fuckface.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 14, 2019
You know exactly who @JoyAnnReid is, but to refresh your memory, she is an award winning journalist and cable TV news host who brings in huge ratings. I'd say that's the 'it' factor you say she doesn't have. Oh, she's also black. Is that what you mean? You are a repugnant racist
— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 14, 2019
Joy-Ann Reid is a strong black woman who already endured massive online bullying multiple times and survived it all. She is resilient. This latest attack from the President of the United States will not faze her in the least and in fact will boost her profile on MSNBC.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 14, 2019
Another attack on an African-American woman. Joy is one of the brightest minds in journalism.
— David Hoffman (@atDavidHoffman) September 14, 2019
Who the hell is @JoyAnnReid? She’s a smart, strong, powerful black woman who’s gonna have the last laugh when you’re impeached, indicted and imprisoned… #Trump
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 14, 2019
Very sad to see Trump tweet out an onslaught against yet another person of color,
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) September 14, 2019
