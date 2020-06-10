BYE
Trump ‘Profoundly Weakened’ by Response to Protests – GOP Fears ‘Voters Could Sweep Party Out of Power Completely: Report
President Donald Trump’s response to nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd and the growing calls for racial justice have left him “profoundly weakened,” “politically isolated,” and have created tremendous fear within the Republican Party.
Recent polling shows Trump losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in some cases by double digits, triggering “deep distress within the GOP about the incumbent’s judgment and instincts” and “fears that voters could sweep the party out of power completely on Election Day,” write Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker and national political reporter Robert Costa.
But Republican lawmakers still see themselves as tied to the President, regardless of the outcome.
There “is no sign yet of a mass exodus from the runaway Trump train. If anything,” GOP strategists say, “most elected Republicans see themselves as prisoners onboard, calculating that jumping off would lead to almost certain defeat.”
At the highest ranks, Republicans are now in the “acceptance phase of grieving,” the Post reports, noting that “there is an understanding that he’s president until at least November, and there is not much we can do about it.”
Read the full report here.
Nine-Term White Supremacist GOP Congressman Goes Down in Defeat
U.S. Congressman Steve King, a nine-term Republican of Iowa, has just lost his primary to a GOP challenger. It’s a huge fall from grace: In 2014 The Des Moines Register labeled the former earth-moving company founder a “presidential kingmaker.”
But his racist, white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, homophobic, transphobic, biphobic remarks and disturbing ties to far right radical European politicians – including one he endorsed who has ties to a neo-Nazi, finally caught up with him.
Iowa Republican Randy Feenstr, a state lawmaker, beat King Tuesday night.
Feenstr handily won because he offered voters a far right Christian conservative platform without the messy extremism, and because King was effectively useless after being stripped of his committee assignments after being condemned for making white supremacist remarks.
The New York Times calls King’s defeat “most likely the final political blow to one of the nation’s most divisive elected officials, whose insults of undocumented immigrants foretold the messaging of President Trump, and whose flirtations with extremism led him far from rural Iowa, to meetings with anti-Muslim crusaders in Europe and an endorsement of a Toronto mayoral candidate with neo-Nazi ties.”
Feenstr faces retired professional baseball player J. D. Scholten, a Democrat, in November.
King was infamous for his offensive comments.
In early January of 2019, King stepped too far over the line, even for the GOP.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” he asked in a New York Times interview, ending any question of where he stands, and branding him a white supremacist.
Until that point, King had perhaps been best-known for accusing undocumented immigrants of having “calves the size of cantaloupes” from “running drugs across the Mexican border.”
In 2018 King met with representatives of a far-right party in Austria — and used the financial backing of a Holocaust memorial group to do so.
The following year, in August, King asked, if not for rape and incest, “would there be any population left?”
He has compared transgender service members to eunuchs, predicted a race war between “hispanics and the Blacks,” and insisted that throughout history no other “subgroup of people” have contributed “more to civilization” than whites.
‘Unhinged Grifters’: Internet Reacts to Diamond and Silk Being Booted Off of Fox News
On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.
Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 27, 2020
Congrats to new OAN hosts Diamond & Silk. https://t.co/c8rKguotYF
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 27, 2020
FOX just fired Diamond & Silk for promoting disinformation about Covid-19.
Because Diamond and Silk are held to a higher standard than, y’know, America’s president.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 27, 2020
I mean think what kind of unhinged grifters you’d have to be for Fox News to nope out https://t.co/iXVCIL5O8Z
— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 27, 2020
Getting fired from Fox for espousing dangerous, unfounded theories about the coronavirus largely seems to depend on how big a star you are and how big your platform is.
Trish Regan, Diamond & Silk are small potatoes that don’t bring in many viewers, thus are easier to cut. https://t.co/kb2isTn7Kc
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 27, 2020
Was what Trish Regan said much different than what Sean Hannity has said? No, not really.
Is what Diamond & Silk have been saying much different than what Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham have said on their shows? No, not really.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 27, 2020
Diamond & Silk “argued that the number of American coronavirus deaths has been inflated to make Trump look bad” on their livestream
So did Fox host Tucker Carlson and senior political analyst Brit Hume on Carlson’s Fox News show! https://t.co/pPsa8lHKgG
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 27, 2020
CNN Analyst ‘Guarantees’ Trump Will Replace Pence — and Predicts the Exact Date and Person
CNN’s Paul Begala strongly believes President Donald Trump will dump Vice President Mike Pence — so strongly he’s even predicting the date.
The political analyst predicted Trump would drop Pence from the ticket on Thursday, July 16 — exactly four years after he was formally announced as the 2016 running mate, reported Huffington Post.
“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”
“This is not a prediction,” Begala added, “it’s a certainty.”
Begala told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference that Trump set Pence up to fail by placing him in charge of the coronavirus response, and that would give him an excuse to replace the former Indiana governor on the 2020 ticket.
“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala said. “You watch — guaranteed.”
