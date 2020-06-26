Connect with us

OK!

Trump Predicts Joe Biden Victory During Fox News Interview: ‘He’s Gonna Be Your President’

Published

on

President Donald Trump seemed resigned to losing reelection in 2020 during a Thursday evening interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Trump predicted Joe Biden would win while attacking the former vice president.

“The man can’t speak and he’s gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe and all I’m doing is doing my job,” Trump said.

During the interview, Trump also complained about protesters, Democrats, the media, the court system and testing for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.