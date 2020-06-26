OK!
Trump Predicts Joe Biden Victory During Fox News Interview: ‘He’s Gonna Be Your President’
President Donald Trump seemed resigned to losing reelection in 2020 during a Thursday evening interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.
Trump predicted Joe Biden would win while attacking the former vice president.
“The man can’t speak and he’s gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe and all I’m doing is doing my job,” Trump said.
During the interview, Trump also complained about protesters, Democrats, the media, the court system and testing for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.
"He's gonna be your president because some people don't love me, maybe" — Trump sure sounds resigned to losing to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/UQTrzJVSXR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
Ethics Expert Warns ‘America Is on the Brink of Total Destruction’ Over DOJ-Roger Stone ‘Corruption’ Bombshell
- 'FUTURE FOX NEWS ANCHOR'2 days ago
‘Utter Caucacity’: Internet Schools ‘Ignorant’ Student at Trump Rally Calling Aunt Jemima ‘Picture of American Dream’
- 'REALLY REALLY TERRIBLE'2 days ago
‘Chuck Todd Simply Has to Go’: MSNBC Anchor Blasted for Interview Described as a ‘Colossal Disaster’
- TRUMP'S 'ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR'3 days ago
Twitter Hides, Posts Warning on New ‘Abusive’ Trump Tweet for ‘Threat of Harm’ to Protestors
- News2 days ago
Matt Gaetz Complains His History Is ‘Being Erased’ by ‘People Who Are Ashamed’ of the Confederacy
- OMG1 day ago
‘I Can’t Wait’ to ‘Go Out and Start Slaughtering’ Black People: Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Rant
- News2 days ago
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Side With DOJ and Dismiss Charges Against Michael Flynn
- HACK THE ELECTION?2 days ago
Trump Campaign App Is a ‘Voter Surveillance Tool’: MIT