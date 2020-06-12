Connect with us

WTH?

Trump Ignites Confusion With ‘Incoherent’ Rant About ‘Questionable’ Abraham Lincoln

Published

on

Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.

During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln’s legacy was “questionable.”

“I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good — although it’s always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result –” the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.

“Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well,” Faulkner said.

“We are free,” Trump replied. “You understand what I mean.”

Many people interpreted Trump as saying that it was questionable for Lincoln to have freed slaves.

Others, however, speculated that Trump was talking about Lincoln’s assassination:

Many people said there was no point in trying to understand Trump, claiming he didn’t even know what he was trying to say.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

WTH?

Trump Pulls US Out of World Health Organization – Claims China Controls Critical International Group

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.

Despite them coronavirus pandemic and protestors across the country mourning the killing of George Floyd, the president refused to take any questions.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

WTH?

Trump Uses Memorial Day to Attack Biden and Recycle Old Lies About His Coronavirus Response

Published

3 weeks ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

NYT: “At Least 430,000 People Have Arrived in the United States on Direct Flights From China”

President Donald Trump used the occasion of the Memorial Day holiday to recycle old, debunked lies about his likely Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a tweet Trump made several accusations, none of them are true.

A few facts:

Trump’s ban on incoming travel from China was not announced until January 31, and did not go into effect until February 2, at least one month after the Trump administration was notified about the China outbreak. (Reports show the Trump administration knew as early as late November about the dangerous outbreak.) It also forced many infected with coronavirus into the U.S. before the ban went into effect.

Announcing a ban is one thing, taking measures to ensure it locks out those with the coronavirus is another. There are multiple reports that despite Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar promising there would be “proactive entry health screening” at airports to ensure those coming from China were tested for coronavirus, that did not happen.

The 44,000 were not all Americans.

In fact, those coming in from China were not tested at all, and merely told to self-quarantine. They were not actually quarantined.

Similar actions were taken when Trump banned incoming travel from Europe.

Trump’s China travel ban was more of a mesh net.

“Since Chinese officials disclosed the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonialike illness to international health officials on New Year’s Eve, at least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China,” The New York Times reported last month, “including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel, according to an analysis of data collected in both countries.”

The bulk of the passengers, who were of multiple nationalities, arrived in January, at airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Newark and Detroit. Thousands of them flew directly from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, as American public health officials were only beginning to assess the risks to the United States.

And as former Obama Ebola czar Ron Klain notes, crews from the cargo flights were allowed in, without being tested either.

As for Biden apologizing, Trump has repeated this several times.

It’s a lie.

To be accurate, Biden didn’t directly say Trump is xenophobic but he did say Trump has a “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”

Lastly:

 

 

Continue Reading

WTH?

‘That Isn’t Actually a Thing’: Trump Mocked for Creating New Statistic That Doesn’t Exist and Is Impossible to Measure

Published

1 month ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Just days after advocating against coronavirus testing President Donald Trump held a news conference to brag about the advances in testing for COVID-19, and even creating a new “metric,” which does not exist and is impossible to measure.

Trump declared “testing is a very big, important function,” but he could not resist injecting his personal opinion, adding, “some people consider it more important than others.”

The United States currently ranks 39th in per capita testing, yet Trump said on testing America has “prevailed.”

But the President drew scorn when he declared that the U.S., along with Germany, lead the world in “lives saved per 100,000 people.”

Many were quick to note that is a metric that does not exist for coronavirus, and it would be impossible to measure, unless every coronavirus case had been counted, and the testing for that has not happened.

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.