WTH?
Trump Ignites Confusion With ‘Incoherent’ Rant About ‘Questionable’ Abraham Lincoln
Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.
During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln’s legacy was “questionable.”
“I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good — although it’s always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result –” the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.
“Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well,” Faulkner said.
“We are free,” Trump replied. “You understand what I mean.”
There’s a lot going on but I hope the president is soon asked what he means by this, because… https://t.co/gar6ubK5qW
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 12, 2020
Many people interpreted Trump as saying that it was questionable for Lincoln to have freed slaves.
Trump objectively thinks it’s questionable that Lincoln freed the slaves. https://t.co/iEL4OzYNQ2
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 12, 2020
Trump just described the end result of freeing the slaves as “always questionable” https://t.co/rdHIjlRxAo
— Ari Hirsch (@AriHirsch1) June 12, 2020
Trump thinks freeing Black people was “questionable”?! He is all of America’s hate manifested.
— Joel Pulliam (@joel_pulliam) June 12, 2020
Others, however, speculated that Trump was talking about Lincoln’s assassination:
Uh. What part does Trump find questionable about Lincoln’s legacy? Is he referring to his…. assassination?https://t.co/F3bWWMGWhK
— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 12, 2020
The most charitable read is that he’s talking about Lincoln’s assassination, but even then, I think Lincoln would have taken that bargain. Problem is, Trump knows nothing of sacrifice.
— Patrick Meyers (@m1ghtymouse7) June 12, 2020
“Questionable” is just Trump’s idiotic reference to assassination, and it’s not the most damning thing here. The real shocker is his “we are free” line, by which he means, “free of foreign rule”; Trump thinks Lincoln was a figure of the revolution, not civil war. Nailed-on.
— Choostas (@Choostas) June 12, 2020
Many people said there was no point in trying to understand Trump, claiming he didn’t even know what he was trying to say.
Astounding that Trump disses Abraham Lincoln, our greatest president & the greatest Republican. Mind-boggling that Trump says,”it’s always questionable” whether Lincoln “did good” & whether “the end result” of what Lincoln did was good.
These words are high intellectual crimes
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) June 12, 2020
It truly makes my jaw drop that Trump is suggesting he might be considered to have done more for Black people as president than Lincoln.
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) June 12, 2020
It’s a bad day dementia day for Trump.
— #AntiFascist (@ChrisInKansas) June 12, 2020
Lincoln is only questionable in Trump’s addled brain… https://t.co/xMCC65AzKF
— Pamela H (@autumnheart71) June 12, 2020
Trump is mentally-disabled, brain-damaged, and intellectually-challenged — just like his #maga/#qanon-minority.
It really is that simple. #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/yWq8g1D2BN
— 🐇 End the brain-damage & chaos: Vote #Biden2020 (@UTMBColorado) June 12, 2020
No point asking Trump “what he meant.” He’ll just go off on another incoherent rant. Do you ask a person having a psychotic episode “what he meant” by his word salad?
— WICKEDNESS IN HIGH PLACES: cowering in a bunker (@Sandwichman_eh) June 12, 2020
And the Trump campaign wants you to believe that Biden is the one who’s a rambling, incoherent mess. https://t.co/Tn6a7IEwzr
— Levi Fishman (@levifishman) June 12, 2020
WTH?
Trump Pulls US Out of World Health Organization – Claims China Controls Critical International Group
President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.
Trump says China “broke their word to the world on ensuring the autonomy of Hong Kong.” Says “the Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations.” Blames China for covering up “Wuhan virus.” (He previously praised their “transparency.”)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 29, 2020
President Trump says the U.S. will today be “terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization” and redirecting funds to other “urgent public health needs” around the world https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/Y8wgsDXamC
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020
Despite them coronavirus pandemic and protestors across the country mourning the killing of George Floyd, the president refused to take any questions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
WTH?
Trump Uses Memorial Day to Attack Biden and Recycle Old Lies About His Coronavirus Response
NYT: “At Least 430,000 People Have Arrived in the United States on Direct Flights From China”
President Donald Trump used the occasion of the Memorial Day holiday to recycle old, debunked lies about his likely Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a tweet Trump made several accusations, none of them are true.
Sleepy Joe Biden (mostly his reps.) went crazy when I banned, in late January, people coming in from China. He called me “xenophobic” & then went equally “nuts” when we let in 44,000 people – until he was told they were American citizens coming home. He later apologized!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
A few facts:
Trump’s ban on incoming travel from China was not announced until January 31, and did not go into effect until February 2, at least one month after the Trump administration was notified about the China outbreak. (Reports show the Trump administration knew as early as late November about the dangerous outbreak.) It also forced many infected with coronavirus into the U.S. before the ban went into effect.
Announcing a ban is one thing, taking measures to ensure it locks out those with the coronavirus is another. There are multiple reports that despite Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar promising there would be “proactive entry health screening” at airports to ensure those coming from China were tested for coronavirus, that did not happen.
The 44,000 were not all Americans.
In fact, those coming in from China were not tested at all, and merely told to self-quarantine. They were not actually quarantined.
Similar actions were taken when Trump banned incoming travel from Europe.
Trump’s China travel ban was more of a mesh net.
“Since Chinese officials disclosed the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonialike illness to international health officials on New Year’s Eve, at least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China,” The New York Times reported last month, “including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel, according to an analysis of data collected in both countries.”
The bulk of the passengers, who were of multiple nationalities, arrived in January, at airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Newark and Detroit. Thousands of them flew directly from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, as American public health officials were only beginning to assess the risks to the United States.
And as former Obama Ebola czar Ron Klain notes, crews from the cargo flights were allowed in, without being tested either.
You limited — not banned — travel in FEBRUARY — not January. You continued to let in crews on cargo ships, planes, and all other transport from China. 45 counties acted before you did — 45 other countries. https://t.co/wSFgS96dzo
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 25, 2020
As for Biden apologizing, Trump has repeated this several times.
It’s a lie.
To be accurate, Biden didn’t directly say Trump is xenophobic but he did say Trump has a “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”
Lastly:
Meanwhile, Trump allowed unrestricted air travel without any type of heath checks between European countries like Italy directly into New York City. That’s why the coronavirus pandemic hit the East Coast so hard while the West Coast was not nearly as affected. Facts matter.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 25, 2020
WTH?
‘That Isn’t Actually a Thing’: Trump Mocked for Creating New Statistic That Doesn’t Exist and Is Impossible to Measure
Just days after advocating against coronavirus testing President Donald Trump held a news conference to brag about the advances in testing for COVID-19, and even creating a new “metric,” which does not exist and is impossible to measure.
Trump declared “testing is a very big, important function,” but he could not resist injecting his personal opinion, adding, “some people consider it more important than others.”
The United States currently ranks 39th in per capita testing, yet Trump said on testing America has “prevailed.”
But the President drew scorn when he declared that the U.S., along with Germany, lead the world in “lives saved per 100,000 people.”
“leaving the world in lives saved per hundred thousand.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/1wvhUtn650
— Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 11, 2020
Many were quick to note that is a metric that does not exist for coronavirus, and it would be impossible to measure, unless every coronavirus case had been counted, and the testing for that has not happened.
President Trump seems to have introduced a new “lives saved” metric. That isn’t actually a thing.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 11, 2020
Is the White House (see: Trump) really trying to invent their own metric?
You… can’t… measure… lives… saved.
“Lives Saved” is a fucking insane spin. pic.twitter.com/oAsr1XsKk2
— Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) May 11, 2020
“Lives saved per hundred thousand”??? What the hell kind of a stat is that? Did Kushner imagine this stat out of thin air?
— LionBull (@DataBull) May 11, 2020
In what world can they quantify lives saved per 100 thousand? What exactly does that even mean? Trump is out of countrol.
— I’MYOURHUCKLEBERRY❄ (@GEEPENNIN) May 11, 2020
Next desperate step from Trump will be having Fox run a permanent chyron of “Lives Saved” (by Dear Leader). Their desperation knows no limits. #PresidentDeath #TrumpLiesAmericansDie
— Jonnysb (@Jonnysbc) May 11, 2020
